Prep wrestling results, 12/30

Wrestling
BENNINGTON DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: 1st: Lincoln East 33, Bennington 29; 3rd: Omaha Bryan 39, Elkhorn South 34; 5th: Gretna 42, Omaha Skutt 32; 7th: Fairbury 48, Bellevue East 36; 9th. Wahoo 41, Ralston 24.
UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Coyle, Bennington, 5-0; 113--Meier Jr., Lincoln East, 5-0; McGlynn, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 120--Lauridsen, Bennington, 5-0; 126--Baustert, Lincoln East, 5-0; 132--Toline, Lincoln East, 5-0; Ourada, Omaha Skutt, 5-0; 138--Bordovsky, Wahoo, 5-0; Grice, Bellevue East, 5-0; 145--Sherlock, Lincoln East, 5-0; 152--Corcoran, Ralston, 5-0; 160--Wingender, Omaha Bryan, 5-0; Ziola, Omaha Skutt, 5-0; 170--Wagner-Alley, Gretna, 5-0; 182--Cunningham, Gretna, 5-0; Hoesing, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 195--Pokett, Omaha Bryan, 5-0; MacDonald, Bennington, 5-0; 220--Rohleder, Wahoo, 5-0; 285--Emsick, Elkhorn South, 5-0.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN QUAD
DUAL SCORES: Malcolm 54, Johnson County Central 12; Lincoln Christian 51, Malcolm 30; Malcolm 42, Lincoln Lutheran 24; Lincoln Christian 48, Johnson County Central 30; Lincoln Lutheran 30, Johnson County Central 30 (LL wins on tiebreaker); Lincoln Christian 38, Lincoln Lutheran 21.
UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--E. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 113--Roth, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 120--Wienke, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 3-0; 132--L. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 138--S. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 145--M. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 152--J. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 3-0; 170--Zoucha, Malcolm, 3-0; 182--Walters, Malcolm, 3-0; 195--Courter, Malcolm, 3-0; 220--Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, 3-0; 285--Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 3-0.
NORTH PLATTE DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Hastings 37, North Platte 29; 3. Cheyenne East, Wyo. 42, Central, Wyo. 23; 5. Lincoln High 42, Gothenburg 36; 7. Alliance 45, McCook 24.
UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Brumbaugh, Hastings, 5-0; 113--Anderson, Hastings, 5-0; 120--Adams, Hastings, 5-0; 126--Kort, Hastings, 5-0; 132--Fox, Cheyenne East, 5-0; 138--Kwa, Lincoln High, 5-0; Johnson, Hastings, 5-0; 145--Fox, North Platte, 5-0; 152--Hamric, Lincoln High, 5-0; Weidner, Hastings, 5-0; 160--Samuelson, Hastings, 5-0; 170--Anthony, McCook, 5-0; 182--Rathjen, North Platte, 5-0; 195--Albertson, North Platte, 5-0; 220--Genatone, North Platte, 4-0.
TOM DINEEN INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Papillion-La Vista 327½, Omaha Westside 146, Lincoln Pius X 142, Lincoln Southwest 137, Creighton Prep 133, Omaha North 129½, Fort Calhoun 109, Fremont 106, Lincoln Southeast 92, Elkhorn North 87, Elkhorn 82, Lincoln Northeast 77, Lincoln North Star 36, Omaha Burke 29, Omaha Roncalli 18.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Durden, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Phillips, Omaha North, 4:00; 113--Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Edwards, Omaha Westside, 5:17; 120--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, 15-4; 126--E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Golden, Lincoln Northeast, 9-0; 132--L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 12-6; 138--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Young, Lincoln Southwest, 4:55; 145--Aken, Omaha Westside, dec. Russell, Creighton Prep, 8-4; 152--L. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Meyers, Omaha Westside, 11-4; 160--Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Johnson, Creighton Prep, 1:11; 170--S. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 2:47; 182--Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Villwok, Elkhorn, 2-0; 195--Stewart, Omaha North, dec. McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 7-4; 220--Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Webster, Elkhorn North, 1:17; 285--Terry, Omaha North, pinned Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 1:57.