Prep wrestling results, 12/29

Wrestling
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Bishop Neumann 155, Fillmore Central 155, Superior 146½, Yutan 141, East Butler 137, York 106, Twin River 85, Axtell 69, Oakland-Craig 62, Palmer 52, Palmyra 49, South Central 28, Meridian 24, Louisville 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 18, Hastings SC 6.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--MacDonald, Superior, pinned Pilkington, Yutan, 5:13; 113--Kocain, East Butler, injury def. over Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 5:54; 120--Bohan, East Butler, SV-1 over Hart, Bishop Neumann, 5-3; 126--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, TB-1 over Fox, Axtell, 4-1; 132--Schademann, Fillmore Central, tech. fall over Arlt, Yutan, 19-3, 4:18; 138--Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, pinned Reimers, Palmer, 2:58; 145--Kult, Yutan, dec. Allgood, Superior, 3-1; 152--Lavicky, Axtell, pinned Uhing, Oakland-Craig, 4:38; 160--Brecka, East Butler, dec. Dowding, Palmyra, 5-1; 170--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, SV-1 over Jessen, Yutan, 4-2; 182--Jones, Twin River, pinned Wacker, Yutan, 6:26; 195--Moudry, Bishop Neumann, pinned Hawkins, Axtell, :42; 220--Reimers, Palmer, dec. Webber, Superior, 4-0; 285--Christiancy, Superior, major dec. Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 10-2.