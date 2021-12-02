Prep wrestling results, 12/2

Wrestling
MILFORD 58, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 12
106--VanderTop, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 113--Rea, Milford, pinned Nguyen, 1:56; 126--Wells, Lutheran, dec. Kohout, 8-2; 132--Kenning, Milford, won by forfeit; 138--Vondra, Milford, won by forfeit; 145--Dickinson, Milford, major dec. K. Uhrich, 19-10; 152--Chapman, Milford, won by forfeit; 160--Springer, Milford, won by forfeit; 170--Scdoris, Milford, pinned R. Uhrich, 2:40; 182--Vance, Milford, pinned Lampe, :59; 195--Buchli, Milford, won by forfeit; 220--Oborny, Milford, won by forfeit; 285--Masek, Lutheran, dec. Lyon, 5-1.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 42, LOUISVILLE 30
106--VanderTop, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 113--Nguyen, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 120--double forfeit; 126--Wells, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 132--McCaul, Louisville, won by forfeit; 138--Sorensen, Louisville, won by forfeit; 145--K. Uhrich, Lutheran, pinned Dickey, 1:45; 152--double forfeit; 160--Trent, Louisville, won by forfeit; 170--R. Uhrich, Lutheran, pinned Toelle, 4:38; 182--Lampe, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 195--Warner, Louisville, won by forfeit; 220--Rose, Louisville, won by forfeit; 285--Masek, Lutheran, won by forfeit.