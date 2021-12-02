Prep wrestling results, 12/2

MILFORD 58, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 12

106 --VanderTop, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 113 --Rea, Milford, pinned Nguyen, 1:56; 126 --Wells, Lutheran, dec. Kohout, 8-2; 132 --Kenning, Milford, won by forfeit; 138 --Vondra, Milford, won by forfeit; 145 --Dickinson, Milford, major dec. K. Uhrich, 19-10; 152 --Chapman, Milford, won by forfeit; 160 --Springer, Milford, won by forfeit; 170 --Scdoris, Milford, pinned R. Uhrich, 2:40; 182 --Vance, Milford, pinned Lampe, :59; 195 --Buchli, Milford, won by forfeit; 220 --Oborny, Milford, won by forfeit; 285 --Masek, Lutheran, dec. Lyon, 5-1.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 42, LOUISVILLE 30

106--VanderTop, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 113--Nguyen, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 120--double forfeit; 126--Wells, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 132--McCaul, Louisville, won by forfeit; 138--Sorensen, Louisville, won by forfeit; 145--K. Uhrich, Lutheran, pinned Dickey, 1:45; 152--double forfeit; 160--Trent, Louisville, won by forfeit; 170--R. Uhrich, Lutheran, pinned Toelle, 4:38; 182--Lampe, Lutheran, won by forfeit; 195--Warner, Louisville, won by forfeit; 220--Rose, Louisville, won by forfeit; 285--Masek, Lutheran, won by forfeit.