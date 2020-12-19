Prep wrestling results, 12/19

Wrestling
FLATWATER FRACAS
DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Gold--1st: Papllion-La Vista 54, Beatrice 18; 3rd: Kearney 45, Lincoln East 24; 5th: Columbus 42, Norfolk 25; 7th: Waverly 42, Grand Island 36; Silver--1st: Lincoln Southwest 39, Hastings 37; 3rd: Gretna 57, Lincoln Southeast 24; 5th: Holdrege 36, Papillion-La Vista South 33; 7th: Smith Center, Kansas 34, Bellevue East 25.
POOL RESULTS: Pool A--1. Waverly, 2. Grand Island, 3. Smith Center, Kansas, 4. Papillion-La Vista South; Pool B--1. Norfolk, 2. Columbus, 3. Lincoln Southeast, 4. Holdrege; Pool C--1. Papillion-La Vista, 2. Kearney, 3. Lincoln Southwest, 4. Hastings; Pool D--1. Beatrice, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Gretna, 4. Bellevue East.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Durden, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-0; Brumbaugh, Hastings, 5-0; Turman, Lincoln East, 5-0; 113--Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-0; Bice, Columbus, 5-0; Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Turnman, Lincoln East, 5-0; Anderson, Hastings, 4-0; 120--Heelan, Kearney, 5-0; Moser, Waverly, 5-0; Smith, Lincoln East, 3-0; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; Kucera, Columbus, 5-0; Montgomery, Smith Center, 5-0; Toline, Lincoln East, 5-0; Smith, Lincoln East, 3-0; 132--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; Grice, Bellevue East, 5-0; Godfrey, Norfolk, 5-0; Jelinek, Waverly, 2-0; 138--Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; DeRosier, Bellevue East, 5-0; 145--Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; Weidner, Hastings, 5-0; Arrants, Grand Island, 5-0; 152--Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Salpas, Grand Island, 5-0; 160--Hrabe, Smith Center, 5-0; Licking, Norfolk, 5-0; Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 1-0; 170--Iburg, Columbus, 5-0; Price, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Urzendowski, Gretna, 3-0; 182--Skidmore, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-0; Standley, Columbus, 5-0; Morris, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Ference, Gretna, 5-0; Loosvelt, Columbus, 1-0; 195--Franklin, Smith Center, 5-0; McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; Abels, Kearney, 5-0; Fanning, Waverly, 5-0; Ingwersen, Lincoln East, 5-0; 220--Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; Rodriguez, Kearney, 5-0; Bahnson, Beatrice, 5-0; 285--Isele, Grand Island, 5-0; Heffner, Norfolk, 5-0; Lukis, Gretna, 5-0; Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, 3-0; Genetti, Lincoln Southeast, 1-0.
NORTHWEST INVITE
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 224.5, Northwest 163, Omaha Westside 144, Centennial 95, Ashland-Greenwood 89, Omaha Gross 66.5, Malcolm 45, East Butler 17.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 103--Edwards, Westside, pinned Romshek, Aquinas, 1:42; 113--Bohac, East Butler, 3-0; 120--Arends, Northwest, pinned Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 0:39; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, pinned Kosek, Centennial, 1:53; 132--Scott, Aquinas, dec. Payne, Centennial, 3-2; 138--Vandenburg, Aquinas, pinned Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 1:07; 145--Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. Aken, Westside, 6-5; 152--Myers, Westside, dec. Schmid, Aquinas, 4-0; 160--Eller, Aquinas, pinned Zoucha, Malcolm, 3:58; 170--Weekley, Northwest, dec. Rodewald, Centennial, 4-3; 182--Andel, Aquinas, pinned Gilbert, Gross, 0:48; 195--Co. Haberman, Westside, pinned Isele, Northwest, 2:56; 220--Zatechka, Westside, pinned Miller, Aquinas, 1:06; 285--Ca. Haberman, Westside, pinned Fehlhafer, Centennial, 0:34.
AUBURN DUALS
DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS--1st: Thayer Central 42, Norris 39; 3rd: Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 50, Conestoga 18; 5th: Auburn 47, Tri County 30; 7th: Lincoln North Star 51, Falls City 24.
POOL RESULTS: Pool A--1. Norris, 2. Conestoga, 3. Tri County, 4. Falls City; Pool B--1. Thayer Central, 2. Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 3. Auburn, 4. Lincoln North Star.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Herzog, Abraham Lincoln, 4-0; 113--Sinn, Thayer Central, 4-0; 120--Jacobs, Norris, 4-0; Hallet, Lincoln North Star, 4-0; 126--Olberding, Falls City, 4-0; 132--McLaughlin, Thayer Central, 4-0; 138--Williams, Conestoga, 4-0; Ommert, Auburn, 4-0; 145--Plowman, Conestoga, 4-0; Adkins, Auburn, 3-0; Reedy, Tri County, 2-0; 152--Ryan, Abraham Lincoln, 4-0; 160--Croteau, Norris, 4-0; Stewart, Thayer Central, 4-0; Stewart, Thayer Central, 4-0; 170--Long, Abraham Lincoln, 4-0; Tietjen, Thayer Central, 4-0; 182--Baker, Tri County, 4-0; Cotton, Auburn, 2-0; Hopkins, Tri County, 1-0; 195--Mumford, Thayer Central, 4-0; Beeson, Tri County, 4-0; 220--Meyer, Norris, 4-0; Engle, Thayer Central, 3-0; Epp, Conestoga, 1-0; 285--Van Cleave, Norris, 4-0; Abraham Lincoln, 4-0.
