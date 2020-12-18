Prep wrestling results, 12/18

Wrestling
PLATTEVIEW DUALS
TEAM SCORING: 1. Nebraska City, 2. Aurora, 3. Raymond Central, 4. Syracuse, 5. Platteview, 6. Twin River, 7. Millard West, 8. West Point-Beemer, 9. Seward, 10. Louisville, 11. Elkhorn Valley, 12. Lincoln North Star, 13. Lincoln High, 14. Falls City, 15. High Plains, 16. Shelby-Rising City.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Christensen, Nebraska City, 5-0; Haynes, Millard West, 5-0; 113--Russell, Millard West, 5-0; Svoboda, Aurora, 5-0; Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 5-0; 120--Schalk, Nebraska City, 5-0; Duncan, Seward, 5-0; 126--Riha, Platteview, 5-0; Miller, Elkhorn Valley, 5-0; Albrecht, Raymond Central, 5-0; 132--Rodriguez, Nebraska City, 5-0; Bryce, Raymond Central, 5-0; 145--Cruse, Lincoln High, 5-0; Poston, Nebraska City, 5-0; C. Fjell, Shelby-Rising City, 5-0; Schrad, Seward, 5-0; 152--Williams, Millard West, 6-0; Belt, Shelby-Rising City, 5-0; Kluck, Aurora, 5-0; 160--Sjulin, Nebraska City, 5-0; Steinhoff, Platteview, 5-0; 170--Thew, Lincoln High, 5-0; Jones, Twin River, 5-0; 182--Blair, Millard West, 5-0; Gehring, Twin River, 5-0; 195--Jones, Twin River, 5-0; Papineau, Aurora, 5-0; Nosal, Millard West, 4-0; Clause, Elkhorn Valley, 3-0; 220--Ruiz, Nebraska City, 5-0; Rodriquez, West Point-Beemer, 5-0; 285--Kocovsky, Millard West, 5-0; Jividen, Aurora, 5-0; Burr, Syracuse, 5-0.
