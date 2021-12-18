Prep wrestling results, 12/18

Wrestling
FLATWATER FRACAS
DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Gold--Grand Island def. Blair, 37-33; Silver--Papillion-La Vista def. Columbus, 36-32; Bronze--Norfolk def. Bennington, 36-27; Platinum--Waverly def. Kearney, 34-33; Titanium--Manhattan (Kan.) def. Cheyenne East (Wyo.), 54-27; Diamond--Papillion-La Vista South def. Gretna, 48-31; Ruby--Fairbury def. Seward, 45-30.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Durden, Papillion-La Vista, 8-0; Loges, Blair, 8-0; Welte, Blair, 1-0; 113--Lewis, Norfolk, 8-0; Sindel, Lincoln East, 1-0; 120--Turman, Lincoln East, 8-0; Ka. Lauridsen, Bennington, 8-0; 126--Kort, Hastings, 8-0; Ritonya, Bennington, 8-0; Meyer, Hastings, 1-0; Brownlow, Columbus, 1-0; 132--Smith, Lincoln East, 8-0; Ky. Lauridsen, Bennington, 8-0; 138--Grice, Bellevue East, 8-0; Peacher, Bennington, 8-0; 145--Bammes, Manhattan, 8-0; Moser, Waverly, 8-0; Rogge, Blair, 1-0; 152--Weidner, Hastings, 8-0; Moser, Lincoln East, 1-0; 160--Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, 8-0; Samuelson, Hastings, 8-0; Sutton, Kearney, 7-0; 170--Kuchera, Kearney, 8-0; Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, 8-0; Hostetler, Grand Island, 8-0; Bloomquist, Columbus, 6-0; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, 8-0; Cunningham, Gretna, 8-0; 195--Bottorff, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0; Flores, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0; 220--Houston, Manhattan, 8-0; MacDonald, Bennington, 8-0; 285--Aumiller, Cheyenne East, 8-0; Hyson, Fairbury, 8-0.
AUBURN INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Norris 163½, Thayer Central 143½, Falls City 118, Council Bluffs AL, Iowa 117½, Conestoga 114, Auburn 89, Millard South JV 63½, Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Northwest 50.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--VanderVelde, Council Bluffs AL, pinned Koehnen, Conestoga, 4:00; 113--Wells, Thayer Central, pinned Stanley, Norris, :38; 120--Sinn, Thayer Central, pinned Ryan, Council Bluffs AL, 2:24; 126--Jacobs, Norris, won by inj. fft. over, Orteaga, Council Bluffs AL; 132--McLaughlin, Thayer Central, dec. Ch. Eggleston, Norris, 10-2; 138--Ca. Eggleston, Norris won by tech fall over McDowell, Council Bluffs AL, 4:57; 145--Gilkerson, Falls City, pinned Dufault, Conestoga, 4:58; 152--Anderson, Conestoga, dec. Lake, Thayer Central, 9-7; 160--Croteau, Norris, dec. Hall, Auburn, 11-2;170--Spaulding, Norris, dec. Mumford, Thayer Central, 8-2; 182--Schoenbeck, Norris, dec. Schramm, Falls City, 8-0; 195--Schulte, Thayer Central, pinned Fields, Falls City, 2:24; 220--Wheeldon, Auburn, pinned Paxton, Lincoln North Star, 1:21; 285--Danner, Omaha Northwest, pinned Nolte, Falls City, 2:53.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 113--O'Connor, Lincoln North Star, dec. Hytrek, Council Bluffs AL, 9-4; 132--Lammers, Lincoln North Star, dec. Avidano, Conestoga, 5-3.
THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL
At Johnson County Central
TEAM SCORES: Yutan 182, Mount Michael, 159½, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 125, HTRS/PC 119, Lincoln High 112, Lincoln Christian, 105½, Lincoln Lutheran 87, Southwest Iowa 80, Palmyra 52, Johnson County Central 44, Sutton 41, Weeping Water 35, Tarkio 33, Meridian 32, Dorchester 13, Freeman 2.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Krajicek, Yutan, dec. Buttry, Southwest Iowa, 12-6; 113--Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Pilkington, Yutan, :39; 120--Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Crouse, Mount Michael, 4:00; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Cline, Mount Michael, 1:59; 132--L. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, major dec. Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 14-4; 138--S. McGrew, major dec. Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, 11-1; 145--Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Duran, Mount Michael, 3:47; 152--Hamric, Lincoln High, pinned Arensberg, Yutan, 1:18; 160--Dowding, Palmyra, dec. Leech, HTRS, 11-8; 170--Jessen, Yutan, pinned Maloley, HTRS, 3:50; 182--Wacker, Yutan, pinned Shook, HTRS, 2:29; 195--Schlueter, Tarkio, dec. Bittner, HTRS, 9-5; 220--Worthey, HTRS, SV-1 Balch, Mount Michael, 3-1; 285--Djidjoho, Mount Michael, TB-1 over Bryan-Aldrich, Palmyra, 3-2.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 113--Moo, Lincoln High, pinned Tellez, Dorchester, :27; 126--Thew, Lincoln High, dec. Boardman, JCC, 13-11; 145--Cruse, Lincoln High, won by forfeit over Marshall, Sutton.
LOGAN VIEW INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Milford 156, Fillmore Central 142, Columbus Lakeview 138½, Battle Creek 129, Logan View 124, Superior 113, Howells-Dodge 91, Syracuse 91, Fort Calhoun 70½, Tekamah-Herman 55, Lincoln Northeast 50, Columbus Scotus 32, North Bend Central 28, Logan View JV 13, Southern 8.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Stusse, Battle Creek, major dec. Lutjelusche, Columbus Lakeview, 9-0; 113--Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, pinned Rea, Milford, 5:05; 120--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, dec. McGee, Logan View, 11-4; 126--Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Stenger, Columbus Lakeview, 8-5; 132--Vondra, Milford, medical fofeit over Gregory, Logan View; 138--Brandt, Syracuse, dec. Bargen, Columbus Lakeview, 7-4; 145--Johnston, Columbus Lakeview, pinned Allgood, Superior, 4:25; 152--Champman, Milford, dec. Burt, Tekamah-Herman, 3-0; 160--Battershaw, Battle Creek, SV-1 Springer, Milford, 10-8; 170--Belina, Howells-Dodge, dec. Scdoris, Milford, 6-1; 182--Bayer, Howells-Doge, pinned Vance, Milford, 3:17; 195--Silva, Logan View, pinned Woerner, Superior, :47; 220--Booth, Logan View, dec. Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 12-7; 285--Zlomke, Battle Creek, UTB over Christiancy, Superior, 3-2.
WAHOO INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Aquinas 199, Omaha Westside 111, Lincoln Pius X 94, East Butler 92, Bishop Neumann 83, Northwest 80, Wahoo 77, Archbishop Bergan 68, Plattsmouth 67, Malcolm 58, Centennial 56, Concordia/DC West 53, Ashland-Greenwood 51, Omaha Gross 24, Holdrege 20, Friend 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Romshek, Aquinas, 3-0; 113--Kocian, East Butler, pinned Mefford, Aquinas, 0:18; 120--Bohac, East Butler, dec. Z. Kavan, Aquinas, 2-0; 126--J. Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, 5-2; 132--Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Moravec, Aquinas, 2-0; 138--Bordovsky, Wahooo, pinned Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 4:30; 145--Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned Dodson, Centennial, 1:51; 152--Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. L. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 8-3; 160--Janke, Bergan, tech. fell over Hasenkamp, Wahoo, 16-1; 170--Colgrove, Plattsmouth, dec. S. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 2-0; 182--Andel, Aquinas, pinned Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 0:35; 195--McIntyre, Bergan, pinned Buresh, 5:07; 220--Haberman, Westside, dec. Isele, Northwest, 5-2; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, dec. Hartman, Concordia/DC West, 3-0.