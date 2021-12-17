Prep wrestling results, 12/17

Wrestling
PLATTEVIEW INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Nebraska City 165, Raymond Central 140, Aurora 134, Elkhorn 103, Platteview 92, Syracuse 91, Falls City 76, Elkhorn Valley 70, West Point-Beemer 64, Lincoln North Star 63, High Plains 54, Elkhorn North 53, Shelby-Rising City 39, Louisville 35.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Weddle, Nebraska City, pinned Urkoski, High Plains, 3:50; 113--Japp, Elkhorn North, major dec. Pena, West Point-Beemer, 12-2; 120--Prados, Nebraska City, pinned Nitz, Elkhorn Valley, :54; 126--Halsey, Elkhorn Valley, pinned Bragg, Louisville, :36; 132--Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Marino, High Plains, 7-1; 138--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Olberding, Falls City, 3:13; 145--Belt, Shelby-Rising City, pinned Ienn, Elkhorn, :23; 152--Steinhoff, Plainview, pinned Petersen, Syracuse, 3:19; 160--Kemling, Aurora, pinned Hollandsworth, Raymond Central, 3:08; 170--Hobbs, Nebraska City, pinned Schmielau, Elkhorn, 2:00; 182--Villwok, Elkhorn, dec. Horst, Platteview; 195--Owens, Aurora, pinned Nordhues, Syracuse, 3:56; 220--Ruiz, Nebraska City, dec. Allen, Aurora, 13-3; 285--Jividen, Aurora, pinned Nolte, Falls City, 3:06.