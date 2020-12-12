Prep wrestling results, 12/12

Wrestling
CRETE INVITAIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Beatrice 195.5, Central City 193, Nebraska City 165, Milford 150.5, Adams Central 124, Ashland-Greenwood 121, Norris 115.5, Syracuse 112, Malcolm 102, Seward 99, Crete 88, Omaha Bryan 86.5, Wilber-Clatonia 69, Fairbury 47.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Garfield, Central City, 3-0; 113--C. Kunz, Central City, pinned Clarke, Crete, 1:23; 120--Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Burbach, Central City, 13-5; 126--Kort, Adams Central, 4-0; 132--Scarlett, Central City, pinned Cote, Ashland-Greenwood, 3:26; 138--D. Kunz, Central City, pinned Saurer, Adams Central, 1:10; 145--VonBonn, Central City, pinned Ackles, Adams Central, 5:08; 152--Frerichs, Adams Central, dec. Allington, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-2; 160--Spaulding, Norris, pinned Binder, Crete, 4:30; 170--Moore, Central City, 4-0; 182--Brandt, Syracuse, 4-0; 195--Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 3-0; 220--Meyer, Norris, 4-0; 285--Burr, Syracuse, pinned Pavelka, Adams Central, 3:39.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE
TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 296, Logan View 183.5, Pierce 168, Winside 88, Tri County 83, North Bend Central 72, Arlington 66, Louisville 57, Freeman 53, Winnebago 48, Johnson County Central 33, Shelby-Rising City 31, Lincoln Christian 27, Cedar Bluffs 13.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Romshek, Aquinas, 5-0; 113--McGee, Logan View, dec. J. Kavan, Aquinas 14-5; 120--Ellis, Winside, dec. Z. Kavan, Aquinas, 14-4; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, dec. Bolling, Pierce, 5-2; 132--Scott, Aquinas, dec. Martinez, Tri County, 14-5; 138--Vandenburg, Aquinas, dec. Escalante, Winside, 12-2; 145--Gilmore, Arlington, dec. Nickolite, Aquinas, SV-1, 3-1; 152--Valdiva, Logan View, dec. Mullally, North Bend Central, SV-1, 4-2; 160--Eller, Aquinas, dec. A. Schweitzer, Pierce, 4-3; 170--Miller, Arlington, dec. Kruntorad, Pierce, 17-4; 182--Z. Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Andel, Aquinas, 1:27; 195--Beeson, Tri County, 4-0; 220--Booth, Logan View, pinned Miller, Aquinas, 1:20; 285--Meysenburg, Aquinas pinned Owen, North Bend Central, 2:19.
