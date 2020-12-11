 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling results, 12/11
Prep wrestling results, 12/11

Wrestling

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 23, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 21 

106--Double forfeit; 113--Double forfeit; 120--Double forfeit; 126--Wegrzyn, Christian, pinned Wieting, 1:29; 132--Wells, Lutheran, won by tech. fall over Blocker, 15-0, 3:23; 138--Davis, Lutheran, forfeit; 145--Double forfeit; 152--Ahmedov, Lutheran, pinned N. Roth, 3:47; 160--Uhrich, Lutheran, pinned Ballard, 1:55; 170--Double forfeit; 182--Byers, Christian, forfeit; 195--Double forfeit; 220--A. Roth, Christian, forfeit. 285--Emanuel, Christian, dec. Masek, 8-1.

