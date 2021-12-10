Prep wrestling results, 12/10

Wrestling
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 51, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 24
106--VanderTop, Lutheran, pinned E. Cooley, 5:49; 113--Nguyen, Lutheran, pinned D. Roth, 2:57; 120--Wienke, Christian, won by forfeit; 126--Wells, Lutheran, pinned Paulsen, 4:53; 132--Wegrzyn, Christian, won by forfeit; 138--L. McGrew, Christian, won by forfeit; 145--M. McGrew, Christian, dec. K. Uhrich, 6-5; 152--S. McGrew, Christian, pinned Bustamante, 1:21; 160--J. Cooley, Christian, pinned R. Uhrich, 2:35; 170--Davis, Christian, pinned Schleicher, 0:34; 182--Lampe, Lutheran, pinned Thompson, 3:24; 195--Vera Cruz, Christian, won by forfeit; 220--A. Roth, Christian, pinned Masek, 2:40; 285--double forfeit.
NORTH PLATTE 81, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 0
106--Pitner, North Platte, won by forfeit; 113--Weigel, North Platte, won by forfeit; 120--Kennel, North Platte, won by forfeit; 126--Smith, North Platte, won by forfeit; 132--Jackson, North Platte, pinned Lammers, 2:37; 138--Huntsman, North Platte, pinned Dillavou, 3:24; 145--Miles, North Platte, won by forfeit; 152--Fox, North Platte, won by forfeit; 160--Brauer, North Platte, dec. Bourassa, 9-8; 170--Roblee, North Platte, pinned Hauschild, 4:45; 182--Rathjen, North Platte, pinned Nebesniak, 1:13; 195--Albertson, North Platte, pinned Case, 1:28; 220--Genatone, North Platte, pinned Paxton, 1:39; 285--Terry, North Platte, won by forfeit.
BEAU HAIZLIP INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Hastings 196½, Lincoln Pius X 162, Boone Central 159½, Lincoln Southeast 127, Omaha North 107½, Lincoln High 49, Lincoln Northeast 47, Omaha Burke 40, Omaha South 38, Omaha Benson 6.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Brumbaugh, Hastings, won by tech. fall over Phillips, Omaha North, 18-2; 113--H. Anderson, Hastings, 3-0; 120--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Leslie, Omaha North, 3-2; 126--Kort, Hastings, dec. Wood, Boone Central, 9-3; 132--D. Anderson, Hastings, dec. Rauner, Southeast, 8-2; 138--Dozler, Boone Central, dec. Johnson, Hastings, 4-2; 145--Kile, Hastings, dec. J. Schafer, Boone Central, 6-1; 152--Weidner, Hastings, won by tech. fall over L. Andres, Pius X, 19-3; 160--Samuelson, Hastings, pinned Martin, Pius X, 0:04; 170--S. Andres, Pius X, pinned A. Schafer, Boone Central, 3:28; 182--Andreason, Pius X, dec. Ray, Boone Central, 7-2; 195--McClatchey, Southeast, pinned Smith, Hastings, 2:07; 220--Stewart, Omaha North, dec. Bohy, Pius X, 11-6; 285--Terry, Omaha North, pinned Rose, Boone Central, 0:56.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 106--Ivanov, Pius X, pinned Odle, Omaha South, 2:41; 126--Fuchs, Southeast, pinned Golden, Lincoln Northeast, 5:15; 132--Ku Htoo, Lincoln High, pinned Perez, Boone Central, 4:05; 138--Durr, Southeast, pinned Kwa, Lincoln High, 4:12; 145--Schulzkump, Pius X, pinned Burt, Omaha Burke, 1:42; 170--Haupt, Southeast, pinned Smith, Omaha North, 1:59; 195--Boatman, Pius X, pinned Haxton, Omaha South, 0:05; 285--Johnson, Southeast, won by default over Mora, Pius X.