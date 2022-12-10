Prep wrestling results, 12/10

Boys wrestling
COUNCIL BLUFFS WRESTLING CLASSIC
TEAM SCORES (TOP TEN): Millard South 564½, Fort Dodge 388, Lincoln East 361½, Brandon Valley 329, Srgeant Bluff-Luton 294½, Blair 274½, Waukee Northwest 267, Omaha Skutt 258, North Scott 258, Glenwood 250½.
TEAM SCORES (OTHER NEBRASKA SCHOOLS): 11. Papillion-La Vista 247½, 13. Waverly 229½, 16. Creighton Prep 216½, 18, Kearney 205½, 20. Millard West 200½, 24. Bennington 178, 30. Millard North 128, 33. Plattsmouth 93½, 35. South Sioux City 69, 39. Nebraska City 29½.
NEBRASKA CHAMPIONS: 106--Loges, Blair, dec. Pierce, Iowa City West, 7-1; 126--Anderson, Millard South, TF-1½ Cooper, Mill Valley, 5:34 (23-8); 145--Adams, Millard South, dec. Oehme, Brandon Valley, 7-3; 160--Reilly, Millard South, dec. Myers, Omaha Westside, 1-0; 170--Robertson, Millard South, dec. Elmore, St. Thomas Aquinas, 8-6; 182--Blair, Millard West, dec. Slack, Brandon Valley, 10-4.
NEBRASKA THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 106--Meink, Millard south, dec. Welte, Omaha Skutt, 3-0; 113--Coyle, Bennington, dec. Oehme, Brandon Valley, 3-2; 126--Haynes, Millard West, dec. McGivern, Washburn Rural, 6-5; 138--Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Loges, Blair, 6-3; 152--Peacher, Bennington, dec. Aburumuh, Omaha Skutt, 11-5; 170--Moser, Waverly, pinned Petry, Millard North, 3:54; 182--Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Hartman, Fort Dodge, 6-2.
OMAHA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Hastings 269, Fremont 140, Lincoln Southeast 125, Omaha Central 118½, Lincoln Pius X 104½, Omaha Benson 67½, Lincoln Northeast 49, Lincoln High 38, Omaha Burke 34, Omaha Buena Vista 22, Omaha Westview 19½, Omaha South 7, Lincoln Northwest 4.
106--Kelley, Hastings, major dec. True, Omaha Central, 13-2; 113--Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Thomsen, Hastings, 8-; 120--Kort, Hastings, major dec. Bonam Jr., Omaha Central, 8-0; 126--Adams, Hastings, pinned Stege, Lincoln Northeast, :51; 132--Brumbaugh, Hastings, TF-1.5 Alfaro, Fremont, 4:09 (17-1); 138--Anderson, Hastings, pinned Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, 3:58; 145--Boston, Omaha Central, SV-1 Burt, Omaha Burke, 3-1; 152--Johnson, Hastings, pinned McLaurin, 4:32; 160--Weidner, Hastings, TF-1.5 Duncan, Lincoln High, 2:19 (16-0); 170--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Dalton, Fremont, 1:24; 182--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Lockling, Hastings, 1:41; 195--Alfaro, Fremont, pinned Wademann, Hastings, :25; 220--Wagner, Fremont, pinned Sullivan-Diaz, Lincoln Southeast, 3:53; 285--Richardson, Fremont, major dec. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 10-0.
CRETE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Bryan 196, Beatrice 183, Lincoln North Star 129½, Wilber-Clatonia 128½, Fairbury 110, Syracuse 110, Central City 104, Milford 101, Ralston 97½, Norris 88, Crete 84, Ashland-Greenwood 76, Seward 73, Malcolm 32½, Adams Central 21.
106--Ornelas, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Unle, Omaha Bryan, 3:59; 113--Karlin, Beatrice, dec. Clarke, Crete, 6-5; 120--Soe, Omaha Bryan, dec. Ramos, Crete, 5-0; 126--Reinke, Beatrice, pinned Bratetic; 132--Meija, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Mangnall, 5-4; 138--Brubach, Central City, major dec. Stanton, Milford, 11-3; 145--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Sterling, Omaha Bryam. :54; 152--Eggleston, Beatrice, pinned Juma, Omaha Bryan, 1:43; 160--Petersen, Syracuse, pinned Manzo, Lincoln North Star, :42; 170--Hill, Seward, major dec. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 9-0; 182--Schoenbeck, Norris, pinned Baughman, Ralston, 2:59; 195--Oborny, Milford, dec. Nelson, Beatrice, 8-4; 220--Hyson, Fairbury, dec. Paxton, Lincoln North Star, 3-2; 285--Richtarik, Fairbury, pinned Kvasnicka, Wilber-Clatonia, 2:33;
BATTLE CREEK DUALS
UNDEFEATED/TOP FINISHERS: 106--Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 113--Masek, Lincoln Southwest, 4-1; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 126--Kester, Summerland, 5-0; 132--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 138--Guenther, Crofton-Bloomfield, 5-0; 145--Young, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 152--Burt, Tekamah-Herman, 4-0; 160--Maganda, Schuyler, 4-0; 170--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; 182--Thompson, Battle Creek, 4-0; 195--Miron, Lincoln Southwest, 4-1, Sanger, Crofton-Bloomfield, 4-1; 220--Richter, Oakland-Craig, 5-0; 285--Brands, Oakland-Craig, 5-0.
STANTON INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: David City 216, Plainview 199, Quad County Northeast 116, Cedar Catholic 108½, Madison 106½, Pender 99, Norfolk Catholic 98, Stanton 88, Guardian Angels CC 86, Lincoln Lutheran 56, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 46, Wakefield 44, Osmond 40, St. Mary's 28, Elgin/Pope John 25, Scribner-Snyder 7, Tri County Northeast 7, Bancroft-Rosalie 3.
106--Schmit, David City, pinned Lopez, Guardian Angels CC, 2:15; 113--Santiago, Norfolk Catholic, major dec. Hansen, Plainview, 12-4; 120--Kloke, David City, major dec. Sanchez, Madison, 12-2; 126--Beckman, Elgin/Pope John, dec. Valentine, David City, 3-2; 132--Johnson, David City, pinned Johnson, Pender, 5:15; 138--Mosel, Plainview, pinned Kleinschmit, Cedar Catholic, 3:17; 145--Mosel, Plainview, major dec. Vinson, Osmond, 9-0; 152--Sabata, David City, dec. Leija, Plainview, 5-4; 160--Frahm, Plainview, medical forfeit Ickler, Plainview; 170--Andel, David City, pinned Korth, Cedar Catholic, 2:41; 182--Gubbels, Quad County Northeast, pinned Bensen, Cedar Catholic, 2:37; 195--Rolf, Guardian Angels CC, pinned Duncan, Pender, 1:53; 220--Casey, Quad County Northeast, pinned Whitley, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, :50; 285--Albin, Plainview, SV-1 Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, 3-1.
Girls wrestling
COUNCIL BLUFFS WRESTLING CLASSIC
TEAM SCORES (TOP TEN): Washburn 648, Lewis Central 433½, Racoon River 364, North Scott 348½, Olathe North 312, Millard South 308½, Gardner-Edgerton 299½, Papillion-La Vista 292½, Omaha Westside 263½, Olathe South 233.
TEAM SCORES (OTHER NEBRASKA SCHOOLS): 12. Millard North 178, 16. Omaha Marian 158½, 18. Blair 141, 21. Omaha Skutt 121½, 23. Bennington 121, 24. Nebraska City 112½, T27. Lincoln East 108, 29. Millard West 86, 30. Waverly 79, 32. Plattsmouth 6.
NEBRASKA CHAMPIONS: 105--Notaro, Lincoln East, pinned Rezac, Washburn, 3:06; 115--Astorino, Papillion-La vista pinned Walding, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, :38; 135--Barber, Omaha Westside, pinned Sohriakoff, Millard South, 1:28.
NEBRASKA THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 130--Jensen, Millard South, pinned Kendall, Blue Valley Southwest, 4:47; 155--Zatechka, Omaha Westside, pinned Prochaska, Omaha Marian, 1:21.
OMAHA SOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Fremont 173, Omaha Central 100, Omaha Westview 96, Omaha Benson 69, Papillion-La Vista South 56, Lincoln Northwest 50, Omaha Buena Vista 38, Lincoln High 36, Omaha South 27, Lincoln Northeast 11.
100--Gonzalez, Fremont, major dec. Gonzalez, Fremont, 8-0; 105--Blanco, Fremont, pinned Mitchell, Omaha Westview, 3:11; 110--Hobza, Omaha Central, pinned Cortez-Goitia, Lincoln High, 2:41; 115--Guerra-Avalos, Lincoln High, pinned Huisman, Fremont, 1:28; 120--Bedsole, Fremont, pinned Contreras, Omaha Buena Vista, 1:14; 125--Vidal, Omaha Westview, pinned Hamilton, Fremont, :35; 130--Sullivan, Fremont, pinned Scott, Omaha Westview, 2:35; 135--Britt, Omaha Westview, pinned Walters, Omaha Central, 1:19; 140--Davis, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Bartee, Omaha Westview, 1:30; 145--Alonzo-Gomez, Fremont, pinned Lopez, Omaha Central, 5:00; 155--Vallin, Fremont, pinned Akpo-Idrissou, Lincoln Northwest, 1:17; 170--Rose, Omaha Central, win by medical forfeit Uy, Omaha Buena Vista; 190--O'Brien, Fremont, pinned Sallom, Omaha Central, 1:13; 235--Guerrero, Fremont, pinned Marion, Omaha Benson, :51.
CRETE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Schuyler 248, Grand Island 231, Lexington 164, Adams Central 142, Beatrice 142, Crete 129, Seward County 82, Amherst 81, Fairbury 60, Ralston 59, Central City 28, Omaha Bryan 35, High Plains 20, Superior 18, S-E-M 17, Wilber-Clatonia 4, Malcolm 3, Dorchester 0.
100--Ren Jose, Grand Island, dec. Bartlett, Beatrice, 3-2; 105--Sanchez, Schuyler, pinned Gates, Grand Island, 3:00; 110--McBride, Amherst, dec. Frihauf, Seward County, 8-6; 115--Maschmann, Beatrice, pinned Walsh, Lexin; 120--Pineda, Schuyler, pinned Wioskowski, Adams Central, 2:41; 125--Williamson, Crete, pinned Talkington, Crete, 1:29; 130--Sipp, Adams Central, pinned Deanda, Schuyler, 1:33; 135--Ritchey, Ralston, pinned Wemhoff, Schuyler, :11; 140--Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Wemhoff, Schuyler, :58; 145--Lopez Alvis, Crete, pinned Melendez, Lexington, 1:34; 155--Sutton, Lexington, major dec. Lucas-Escobar, Grand Island, 13-5; 170--Carveyal, Schuyler, pinned Cortez, Grand Island, :13; 190--Schramm, Fairbury, pinned Alba, Schuyler, 3:27.