Prep wrestling results, 12/1

LOUISVILLE 57, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 18

106 --Welsh, Louisville, won by forfeit; 113 --Wedekind, Louisville, pinned VanderTop, 1:51; 120 --Barnes, Louisville, won by forfeit; 126 --McCarthy, Louisville, won by forfeit; 132 --Kavanaugh, Louisville, won by forfeit; 138 --McCaul, Louisville, won by forfeit; 145 --Lutz, Louisville, dec. Uhrich, 15-8; 152 --Sorensen, Louisville, won by forfeit; 160 --McLain, Louisville, pinned Roper, 4:37; 170 --Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 182 --Trent, Louisville, pinned Schleicher, :38; 195 --Lampe, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 220 --double forfeit; 285 --Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit.

MILFORD 54, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 18

106--Rainforth, Milford, won by forfeit; 113--Zegers, Milford, pinned VanderTop, 1:34; 120--Bridgford, Milford, won by forfeit; 126--Rea, Milford, won by forfeit; 132--Miller, Milford, won by forfeit; 138--Stanton, Milford, won by forfeit; 145--Dixon, Milford, won by forfeit; 152--Dickinson, Milford, won by forfeit; 160--DeLong, Milford, dec. Elam, 8-1; 170--Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Kemerling, 1:17; 182--Schleicher, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 195--Lampe, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 220--Lyon, Milford, won by forfeit; 285--Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Schoen, 1:29.