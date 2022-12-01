Prep wrestling results, 12/1

Boys wrestling
LOUISVILLE 57, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 18
106--Welsh, Louisville, won by forfeit; 113--Wedekind, Louisville, pinned VanderTop, 1:51; 120--Barnes, Louisville, won by forfeit; 126--McCarthy, Louisville, won by forfeit; 132--Kavanaugh, Louisville, won by forfeit; 138--McCaul, Louisville, won by forfeit; 145--Lutz, Louisville, dec. Uhrich, 15-8; 152--Sorensen, Louisville, won by forfeit; 160--McLain, Louisville, pinned Roper, 4:37; 170--Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 182--Trent, Louisville, pinned Schleicher, :38; 195--Lampe, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 220--double forfeit; 285--Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit.
MILFORD 54, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 18
106--Rainforth, Milford, won by forfeit; 113--Zegers, Milford, pinned VanderTop, 1:34; 120--Bridgford, Milford, won by forfeit; 126--Rea, Milford, won by forfeit; 132--Miller, Milford, won by forfeit; 138--Stanton, Milford, won by forfeit; 145--Dixon, Milford, won by forfeit; 152--Dickinson, Milford, won by forfeit; 160--DeLong, Milford, dec. Elam, 8-1; 170--Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Kemerling, 1:17; 182--Schleicher, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 195--Lampe, Lincoln Lutheran, won by forfeit; 220--Lyon, Milford, won by forfeit; 285--Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Schoen, 1:29.