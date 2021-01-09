Prep wrestling results, 1/9

Wrestling
GATOR INVITATIONAL
DAY TWO RESULTS
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southeast 114.5, Bellevue West 92, Lincoln Pius X 80, Lincoln North Star 58.5, Omaha Northwest 32.5, Omaha Benson 25.5.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106—Leslie, Omaha Northwest, dec. Maynard, North Star, 14-4; 113—Hallet, North Star, pinned Martinez, Southeast, 3:25; 120—Hosick, Bellevue West, dec. Donald, Omaha Benson, 6-2; 126—Ler, Omaha Benson, pinned Schutte, Bellevue West, 1:25; 132—Dillon, Southeast, pinned Wehling, Pius X, 1:21; 138—Moraski, Bellevue West, dec. Andres, Pius X, 13-2; 145—Mendoza, Southeast, pinned Faust, Pius X, 4:00; 152—Haupt, Southeast, dec. Martin, Pius X, 13-2; 160—Nuot, North Star, pinned Geiger, Southeast, 4:33; 170—McDonnell, Bellevue West, pinned Andres, Pius X, 3:14; 182—McClatchey, Southeast, pinned Andreasen, Pius X, 3:59; 195—Friendt, Southeast, dec. Keller, Bellevue West, 3-1; 220—Hazel, Bellevue West,pinned Paxton, North Star, 1:44; 285—Danner, Omaha Northwest, pinned Johnson, Bellevue West, :19
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 113--O'Conner, North Star, injury fft. over Monzon, Southeast; 120--Hobelman, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Henning, Lincoln North Star, 1:27; 126--Hicken, Southeast, pinned English, Lincoln North Star, 1:33; 132--Hoge, North Star, pinned Naj Taw, 4:28; 138--Hinz, Southeast, pinned Dillavou, North Star, 2:33; 145--Htoo, Omaha Northwest pinned Bourassa, North Star, :55; 152--Fredenburg, North Star, pinned Htoo, Omaha Northwest, :54; 160--Boatman, Pius X, pinned Muh, Omaha Northwest, 4:40; 170--James, Southeast, pinned Mfinanga, North Star, 3:20; 182--Beltran, North Star, pinned Glasgo, Bellevue West, 5:46; 195--Thomas, Pius X, pinned Haynes,North Star, :48.
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Millard South 218, Lincoln East 158.5, Columbus 116, Creighton Prep 77, Bellevue East 65.5, Pierce 47.5.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Anderson, Millard South, 4-1; 113--Baustert, Lincoln East, dec. Bice, Columbus, 7-2; 120--Coyle, Millard South, TB-1 Smith, Lincoln East, 2-1; 126--Knopick, Millard South, pinned Kucera, Columbus, 1:14; 132--Grice, Bellevue East, tech. fall over Robertson, Millard South, 29-11, 6:00; 138--Adams, Millard South, pinned DeRosier, Bellevue East, 3:24; 145--Sherlock, Lincoln East, pinned Korte, Columbus, 2:33; 152--Robertson, Millard South, pinned Randolph, Millard South, 1:41; 160--Taylor, Millard South, pinned Kammerer, Lincoln East, 3:04; 170--Standley, Columbus, sv-1 over Olin, Millard South, 8-6; 182--Glogowski, Creighton Prep, pinned Latenser, Millard South, :24; 195--Ingwersen, Lincoln East, dec. Hoy, Millard South, 10-5; 220--Pray, Creighton Prep, major dec. Nash, Millard South, 15-2; 285--Welch, Bellevue East, dec. Olafson, Millard South, 2-1.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORING: Beatrice 280, North Platte 257, Grand Island 252, Norris 159.5, Lexington 149.5, Lincoln Northeast 99, Marysville (Kansas) 96.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Vanover, Beatrice, major dec. Weigel, North Platte, 10-2; 113--Naylor, Lexington, pinned Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 3:45; 120--Karlin, Beatrice, dec. Obermiller, Grand Island, 4-1; 126--Cushing, Grand Island, pinned Hubbard, Lexington, 3:47; 132--Arnold, Beatrice, major dec. Ruffin, North Platte, 10-0; 138--Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Diaz, North Platte 5-4; 145--Arrants, Grand Island, pinned Fox, North Platte, 1:27; 152--Maschmann, Beatrice, dec. Corado, Lexington, 9-2; 160--Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, tech. fall over Koch, Beatrice, 15-0; 170--Keehn, Beatrice, dec. Rathjen, North Platte, 11-4; 182--Brauer, North Platte, dec. Nelson, Beatrice, 5-4; 195--Genatone, North Platte, dec. Keolavone, Grand Island, 5-3. 220--Meyer, SV-1 over Lott, Marysville, 5-3; 285--Isele, Grand Island, pinned Van Cleave, Norris, :28.
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Yutan 202.5, Wayne 175, Omaha Concordia 149, Cross County/Osceola 128.5, Norfolk Catholic 103, Malcolm 93, Palmyra 48, Lincoln Lutheran 42, Freeman 34, Southern 15, Harvard 12.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Liess, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Schultz, Wayne, 6-3; 113--McManigal, Wayne, dec. Kolc, Yutan, 11-6; 120--Arlt, Yutan, dec. Zoucha, Malcolm, 3-2; 126--Hartman, Omaha Concordia, dec. Munsell, Wayne, 4-2; 132--Jaqua, Wayne, pinned Kult, Yutan, :56; 138--Barner, Wayne, pinned Strubbe, Omaha Concordia, :32; 145--Henkel, Yutan, dec. Olander, Norfolk Catholic, 7-4; 152--Graham, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Jensen, Omaha Concordia, 3:01; 160--Dickinson, Freeman, pinned Reed, Cross County/Osceola, 1:03; 170--Jessen, Yutan, pinned Kollars, Norfolk Catholic, 4:55; 182--Korth, Wayne, UTB over Egr, Yutan, 2-2; 195--Keiser, Yutan, pinned Donahoo, Malcolm, 2:50; 220--Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Carrillo, Wayne, 3:50; 285--Hartman, Omaha Concordia, pinned Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 1:28.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 138--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Wattier, Norfolk Catholic, 3:40.
OAKLAND-CRAIG DUALS
TEAM STANDINGS: Schuyler 5-0, Wahoo 4-1, Syracuse 3-2, Centennial 2-3, Crete 1-4, Oakland-Craig 0-5.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Perez, Schuyler, 5-0; 113--Arlt, Oakland-Craig, 5-0; Foster, Wahoo, 5-0; 120--Goebel, Syracuse, 5-0; 126--Brandt, Syracuse, 5-0; 132--Bordovsky, Wahoo, 4-0; 138--Lausterer, Wahoo, 5-0; 145--Gonzalez, Schuyler, 5-0; 152--Maganda, Schuyler, 5-0; 160--Escobar, Schuyler, 5-0; 170--Wander, Syracuse, 5-0; 182--Hancock, Wahoo, 5-0; 195--Brandt, Syracuse, 5-0; 220--Jerez, Schuyler, 5-0; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, 5-0.