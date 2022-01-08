Prep wrestling results, 1/8

Wrestling
NORM MANSTEDT INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Gering 173½, Columbus 157½, Pierce 142½, Valentine 141, Boone Central 136½, Lincoln East 132, David City 114, Battle Creek 111, Syracuse 85, Archbishop Bergan 82, York 65½, Wahoo 57½, Adams Central 55, Tekamah-Herman 50, High Plains 49, Schuyler 42½, Centennial 37, Kearney Catholic 32, Crete 27, South Central Unified 17, Oakland-Craig 10, Harvard 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Dane, Gering, pinned Rakes, Lincoln East, 2:19; 113--Sprenger, Valentine, dec. Shirley, Gering, 3-2; 120--Cerny, Columbus, dec. Wood, Boone Central, 5-3; 126--Bice, Columbus, dec. Schindler, David City, 3-2; 132--Br. Bolling, Pierce, dec. Dozler, Boone Central, 3-2; 138--Bordovsky, Wahoo, dec. Brandt, Syracuse, 20-9; 145--Coulter, Pierce, pinned Sherlock, Lincoln East, 4:31; 152--Lurz, Valentine, dec. Bl. Bolling, Pierce, 8-4; 160--Janke, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Kruntorad, Pierce, 15-2; 170--Christensen, Pierce, pinned Schram, Tekamah-Herman, 3:54; 182--Awiszus, Gering, pinned Daro, David City, 4:43; 195--Blaser, Columbus, pinned McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 3:40; 220--Schwartzkopf, Gering, pinned Lyman, Lincoln East, 2:46; 285--Zlomke, Battle Creek, dec. Pavelka, Adams Central, 4-1.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 126--Baustert, Lincoln East, dec. King, Battle Creek, 11-3; 132--Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Marino, High Plains, 10-6.
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 289½, Lexington 199, Marysville, Mo. 172½, Norris 167, Lincoln Northeast 130, Omaha South 115, Omaha Gross Catholic 73½, McCook 26½.
BOYS UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Naylor, Lexington, 4-0; 113--Thorell, Lexington, 2-0; 120--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 5-0; 126--Karlin, Beatrice, 5-0; 132--Ch. Eggleston, Norris, dec. Jelinek, Beatrice, 11-2; 138--Ca. Eggleston, Norris, 5-0; 145--Bice, Norris, 4-0; 152--Navarrete, Lexington, 4-0; 160--Maschmann, Beatrice, 4-0; 170--Spaulding, Norris, 4-0; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, 4-0; 195--Wassenburg, Marysville, 4-0; 220--Ostdiek, Beatrice, 5-0; 285--Craig, Marysville, 3-0.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: West Point-Beemer 199, Omaha Marian 113½, Lexington 108, Beatrice 90, Weeping Water 72, Platteview 71½, Crete 71, Johnson County Central 66, Bennington 65, Sabetha, Kan. 48, Omaha South 44, Marysville, Mo. 41, Centura 33½, Waverly 17, Fairbury 13.
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Prado, Johnson County Central, 3-0; 107--Peacher, Bennington, pinned Wilson, Weeping Water, 1:28; 114--Figueroa, West Point-Beemer, pinned Perez, Lexington, 4:18; 120--Cervantes, West Point-Beemer, pinned Jeffrey, Platteview, 1:28; 126--Kuester, West Point-Beemer, pinned Arndt, Centura, 1:36; 132--Sutton, Weeping Water, dec. Halovska, Omaha South, 7-1; 138--Johnson, Marysville, pinned Nelson, Crete, 4:26; 145--Ceballos, Johnson County Central, pinned Joseph, Omaha Marian, 0:30; 152--Prochaska, Omaha Marian, pinned Adame, Crete, 1:08; 165--Miserez, West Point-Beemer, pinned Wells, Omaha Marian, 2:32; 185--Hinneh, Omaha Marian, 2-0; 235--Paach, West Point-Beemer, 2-0.
MALCOLM INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Yutan 202, Concordia/DC West 167, Wayne 151½, Malcolm 119½, Elkhorn 110, Norfolk Catholic 106, Millard South JV 68½, Cross County/Osceola 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 47, Lincoln North Star JV 35, Southern 23, Palmyra 21, Freeman 20, Lincoln Pius X JV 20, Dorchester 15, Fremont JV 13.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Santiago, Norfolk Catholic, 4-1; 113--Frank, Wayne, 2-0; 120--Schultz, Wayne, 2-0; 126--J. Hartman, Concordia/DC West, 2-0; 132--Arlt, Yutan, pinned Porter, Millard South JV, 1:52; 138--Munsell, Wayne, 2-0; 145--Kult, Yutan, won by injury def. over Jones, Millard South JV, 2:23; 152--Arensburg, Yutan, dec. Reiling, Malcolm, 5-3; 160--Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Alberts, Grand Island Central Catholic, 11-7; 170--Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Jessen, Yutan, 7-6; 182--Villwok, Elkhorn, dec. Courter, Malcolm, 6-0; 195--Carirllo, Wayne, pinned Wood, Concordia/DC West, 2:45; 220--Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, pinned Ambriz, Concordia/DC West, 4:32; 285--N. Hartman, Concordia/DC West, 2-0.
WISNER-PILGER INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Summerland 148½, Howells-Dodge 147, East Butler 140½, Ralston 110½, Omaha Bryan 109, Creighton Prep 73, Wisner-Pilger 63, Lincoln Southeast 56, Wakefield 51, BRLD 41½, Creighton 24, Lutheran High Northeast 15, Cedar Bluffs 13.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Unle, Omaha Bryan, pinned Lampman, Wisner-Pilger, 2:42; 113--Kocian, East Butler, dec. Bratetic, Omaha Bryan, 13-4; 120--Brichacek, Howells-Dodge, pinned Tourek, Creighton Prep, 4:58; 126--Polivka, East Butler, dec. A. Thiele, Summerland, 4-2; 132--B. Brecka, East Butler, tech. fell over J. Thiele, Summerland, 19-4; 138--Glasshoff, East Butler, dec. Lamprecht, Wakefield, 3-1; 145--Mass, Ralston, pinned Belina, Howells-Dodge, 2:50; 152--Corcoran, Ralston, pinned Poppe, Wisner-Pilger, 3:04; 160--Wingender, Omaha Bryan, dec. T. Brecka, East Butler, 9-3; 170--Belina, Howells-Dodge, pinned Ress-Conkey, Ralston, 3:24; 182--Bayer, Howells-Dodge, pinned Vaugh, Creighton Prep, 1:51; 195--C. Thiele, Summerland, pinned Glogowski, Creighton Prep, 2:45; 220--Gonzalez, Omaha Bryan, dec. Chipps, Summerland 8-6; 285--Mueller, Summerland, pinned Whitley, BRLD, 1:14.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 170--Ebeler, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Hobbs, Sumemrland, 0:57; 195--Duey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Christian, Cedar Bluffs, 2:44.
AQUINAS INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Aquinas 236½, Broken Bow 232, Milford 173½, Twin River 79, Columbus Scotus 44½, Shelby-Rising City 41½, Conestoga 40½, Boys Town 38, North Bend Central 34, Stanton 24, Nebraska Christian 9½.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Watson, Broken Bow, pinned Romshek, Aquinas, 1:40; 113--Z. Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, 5-4; 120--J. Kavan, Aquinas, ded. Kohout, Milford, 5-0; 126--Rynearson, Broken Bow, dec. Kenning, Milford, 15-6; 132--Vondra, Milford, dec. Cy. Wells, Broken Bow, 5-3; 138--Vanenberg, Aquinas, pinned Co. Wells, Broken Bow, 5:23; 145--Belt, Shelby-Rising City, pinned Plowman, Conestoga, 5:17; 152--Nickolite, Aquinas, won by medical forfeit over Chapman, Milford; 160--Springer, Milford, pinned Grothe, Twin River, 0:34; 170--Scdoris, Milford, dec. Eickmeier, Columbus Scotus, 4-0; 182--Denson, Broken Bow, pinned Vance, Milford, 3:53; 195--Oborny, Milford, dec. Buresh, Aquinas, 7-1; 220--Miller, Aquinas, dec. Ballard, Boys Town, 4-3; 285--Bumgarner, Broken Bow, pinned Svoboda, Aquinas, 2:26.
MILLARD WEST INVITATIONAL
Friday's results
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 175½, Lincoln Southwest 155, Papillion-La Vista South 142, Gretna 129, Millard West 103½, Omaha Burke 77.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Kriegler, Papio South, won by forfeit over Phillips, Lincoln Southwest; 113--Edwards, Omaha Westside, pinned Soucek, Gretna, 1:17; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Needham, Papio South, 1:03; 126--Brandle, Omaha Westside, pinned Sindelar, Papio South, 2:52; 132--Reyes, Omaha Burke, dec. Brakenhoff, Papio South, 15-5; 138--Young, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Gable, Papio South, 2:33; 145--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Hall, Gretna, 4-3; 152--Myers, Omaha Westside, pinned, Jeanette, Millard West, 2:42; 160--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Thomas, Omaha Westside, 6-2; 170--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, pinned McCarter, Omaha Westside, 5:25; 182--Cunningham, Gretna, dec. Blair, Millard West, 6-4; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Manyimo, Omaha Burke, 1:05; 220--Haberman, Omaha Westside, dec. Burkart, Gretna, 2-0; 285--Zatechka, Omaha Westside, pinned Thiemann, Papio South, 1:48.
JACK MURRAY INVITATIONAL
At Ashland-Greenwood
Friday's results
TEAM SCORES: Nebraska City 180½, Plattsmouth 166, South Sioux City 119, Seward 108, Ashland-Greenwood 99½, Mount Michael 89, Falls City 68, MVAOCOU (Iowa) 59, Holdrege 49, Arlington 39.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Reyes, South Sioux City, SV-1 over Weddle, Nebraska City, 5-1; 113--Nielsen, Plattsmouth, won by injury fft. over Landreth, Nebraska City, 2:28; 120--Duncan, Seward, pinned Janssen, Holdrege, 1:38; 126--Nutt, MVAOCOU, dec. Berg, South Sioux City, 4-3; 132--Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Hartman, Nebraska City, 13-1; 138--Olberding, Falls City, pinned Wooten, Plattsmouth, 3:07; 145--Poston, Nebraska City, dec. Neuin, Plattsmouth, 11-1; 152--Kreifel, Nebraska City, pinned Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, 4:47; 160--Schalk, Nebraska City, dec. Palmer, South Sioux City, 9-4; 170--Colgrove, Plattsmouth, TB-1 over Scott, MVAOCOU, 2-1; 182--Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, tech. fall Limon, South Sioux City, 15-0; 195--Adkins, Plattsmouth, dec. Fields, Falls City, 9-5; 220--Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Ruiz, Nebraska City, 8-4; 285--Ngeleka, South Sioux City, dec. Djidjoho, Mount Michael, 5-1.