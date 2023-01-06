Prep wrestling results, 1/6

Boys wrestling
GATOR INVITATIONAL
At Lincoln North Star
TEAM SCORES: Kearney 217.5, Elkhorn South 131, Lincoln Pius X 114, Lincoln North Star 101.5, Omaha Central 92, Millard North 89, Belleve West 85.5, Lincoln Southeast 85, Fremont 76.5.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Sponenburgh, Kearney, major dec. True, Omaha Central, 15-1; 113--Miller, Kearney, dec. Geschke, North Star, 9-3; 120--Bonam, Omaha Central, pinned Johnson, Fremont, 1:27; 126--Lavene, Kearney, pinned O'Connor, North Star, 2:50; 132--Goodman, Kearney, pinned Jongeling, Bellevue West, :54; 138--Hosick, Bellevue West, major dec. Moore, Millard North, 9-1; 145--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Swarm, Kearney, 8-7; 152--Nachtigal, Kearney, tech. fall over Schroder, Lincoln Southeast, 21-6, 5:38; 160--Kowalek, Kearney, major dec. Manzo, North Star, 10-0; 170--Moraski, Bellevue West, dec. Petry, Millard North, 8-1; 182--Andreasen, Pius X, dec. Nigh, Millard North, 2-1; 195--Alfaro, Fremont, dec. Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 5-1; 220--Bohy, Pius X, pinned Wagner, Fremont, 2:59; 285--Kemp, Omaha Central, pinned Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 1:05.
NORM MANSTEDT INVITATIONAL
At Columbus
TEAM SCORES (After Friday's results): Lincoln East 84, Columbus 64.5, Battle Creek 50, York 49, Valentine 43.5, Syracuse 42, David City 40.5, Pierce 40, Schuyler 36.5, Tekamah-Herman 36, Boone Central 35.5, Centennial 28, Wahoo 25, High Plains 19, Oakland-Craig 18, West Holt 17, Kearney Catholic 14, Archbishop Bergan 10.5, South Central 10, Adams Central 7, Harvard 2.
Girls wrestling
GATOR INVITATIONAL
At Lincoln North Star
TEAM SCORES: Fremont 72, Omaha Central 48, Lincoln Southeast 36, Lincoln Southwest 34, Lincoln North Star 30, Lincoln Pius X 14.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Siefken, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Gonzalez, Fremont, 1:42; 105--Blancol, Fremont, pinned Alkhalil, Omaha Central, 3:45; 110--Hobza, Omaha Central, pinned Huisman, Fremont, 1:25; 115--Ruben, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Feldhaus, Pius X, 2:29; 120--Bedsole, Fremont, pinned Colborn, Lincoln Southeast, 1:47; 125--Sullivan, Fremont, pinned Chubbuck, North Star, 1:23; 135--Coreas, Omaha Central, pinned Ruttledge, Lincoln Southeast, 2:14; 140--Peterson, Fremont, dec. Lopez, Omaha Central, 8-6; 145--Alonzo-Gomez, Fremont, dec. Reese, Omaha Central, 13-11l; 155--Aldag, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Vallin, Fremont, 3:57; 170--Valenzuela, North Star, pinned Moore, Omaha Central, 4:17; 190--O'Brien, Fremont, pinned Sallom, Omaha Central, 2:37; 235--Guerrero, Fremont, won by forfeit.