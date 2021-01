Prep wrestling results, 1/5

MILLARD WEST 53, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 27

106 --Haynes, Millard West, pinned Maynard, 1:42; 113 --Hallett, Lincoln North Star, dec. Russell, 6-4; 120 --O'Conner, Lincoln North Star, pinned Buelt, 1:14; 126 --Gutierrez, Millard West, pinned English, 2:24; 132 --Schollmeyer, Millard West, pinned Hoge, 2:46; 138 --Jeanette, Millard West, tech. fall over Dillavou, 15-0, 3:30; 145 --Bourassa, Lincoln North Star, pinned Murad, :50; 152 --Williams, Millard West, pinned Fredenburg, :57; 160 --Nuot, Lincoln North Star, won by forfeit; 170 --Wallace, Millard West, pinned Mfinanga, 4:52; 182 --Vawter, Millard West, won by forfeit; 195 --Nosal, Millard West, pinned Nagel, 1:18; 195 --Nosal, Millard West, pinned Nagel, 1:18; 220 --Paxton, Lincoln North Star, pinned McGahan, 5:36; 285 --Kocovsky, Millard West, pinned Henning, :55.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 72, OMAHA NORTH 12

106--Lane, Omaha North, pinned Ruskamp, 1:04; 113--Lima Martinez, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 120--Monzon, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 126--Hicken, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 132--Rauner, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 138--Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 145--Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Reyes, 1:07; 152--Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 160--Geiger, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Hawkings, :23; 170--James, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 182--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Marquez, 1:43; 195--Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 220--Genetti, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 285--Guzman, Omaha North, pinned Farless, Lincoln Southeast, 2:20.