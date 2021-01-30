Prep wrestling results, 1/30

Wrestling
NSWCA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At York
TEAM SCORES: South Sioux City 135½, Schuyler 129, West Point-Beemer 128, Amherst 118, Platteview 71, Weeping Water 56, Pierce 50, Wahoo 49, Winnebago 44, Fremont 43, Battle Creek 41, Nebraska City 38, Kearney 32, Omaha Westside 29, Axtell 28, Ogallala 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 24½, Creighton 24, Fairbury 24, Gordon-Rushville 24, Hemingford 24, Twin Loup 24, Stanton 23, Ainsworth 22, Lexington 22, Wisner-Pilger 21, Centura 20, Papillion-La Vista 19, Bellevue West 18, Chadron 18, Ord 17, South Loup 17, Elgin/PJ 14, Johnson County Central 13, Crofton-Bloomfield 12, BRLD 11, Wauneta-Palisade 11, Mitchell 10, Norfolk 10, Valentin 10, Bellevue East 9, Gothenburg 9, Bayard 7, High Plains 7, Omaha Skutt 7, Beatrice 6, Dundy County Stratton 5, Cedar Bluffs 4, Chase County 4, Papillion-La Vista South 4, West Holt 4, Palmyra 3, Paxton 3.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 103--Nagatani, Kearney, pinned Stusse, Battle Creek, 5:27; 109--Figueroa, West Point-Beemer, pinned Wilson, Weeping Water, 5:46; 117--Thomas, Amherst, pinned Arnold, Pierce, 4:27; 124--Rosseter, Omaha Westside, dec. Schellenberg, Scribner-Snyder, 4-1; 132--Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Jensen, Platteview, 0:59; 142--Barnes, Ogallala, won in SV1 over Miserez, West Point-Beemer, 8-6; 154--Senff, Axtell, dec. Guzman, Schuyler, 10-8; 170--Ricketts, Wahoo, SV1, Zamora, South Sioux City; 190--Paasch, West-Point Beemer, pinned Gomez, Hemingford, 2:33; 240--George, Winnebago, pinned Martinez, Fremont, 4:00.
RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 249½, Raymond Central 177½, Bellevue West 147, Syracuse 142, Omaha Burke 113, Cozad 108, Malcolm 107, Fort Calhoun 97½, HTRS 68, Lincoln High 55½, Falls City 41, Wakefield 34, Southern 7.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Vanover, Beatrice, pinned McCoy, Fort Calhoun, 3:19; 113--E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, pinned Schultz, Raymond Central, 1:41; 120--Reyes, Omaha Burke, pinned L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 4:51; 126--Albrecht, Raymond Central, pinned Brandt, Syracuse, 2:41; 132--Arnold, Beatrice, tech. fall over White, Cozad, 19-3, 3:30; 138--Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Moraski, Bellevue West, 4-1; 3rd: Arnold, Lincoln High, pinned Chase, Wakefield, 4:12; 145--Looney, Omaha Burke, pinned Peterson, Raymond Central, :41; 3rd: Cruse, Lincoln High, SV1 Curtis, Bellevue West, 6-4; 152--Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, dec. White, Cozad, 5-0; 160--Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Koch, Beatrice, 9-2; 170--McDonnell, Bellevue West, pinned Miller, 3:49; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, pinned Pohl, Cozad, 5:21; 195--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Keller, Bellevue West, 1:14; 220--Bittner, HTRS, pinned Hartline, Fort Calhoun, 2:23; 285--Nordmeyer, Malcolm, pinned Burr, Syracuse, 1:32.
SKYHAWK INVITATIONAL
At Omaha Skutt
TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn South 237, Lincoln Southwest 222½, Omaha Skutt 141½, Omaha Central 139½, Lincoln North Star 113½, Omaha North 51½, Boys Town 37.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Jacobsen, Southwest, pinned O'Connor, North Star, 1:36; 113--McGlynn, Elkhorn South, dec. Hallett, North Star, 6-5; 120--Ourada, Omaha Skutt, pinned Wojtasek, Southwest, 6:00; 126--Cooper, Omaha Skutt, pinned Bates, Southwest, 2:41; 132--McLaughlin, Southwest, dec. Ramos, Omaha Skutt, 9-4; 138--Kruse, Omaha Skutt, dec. Kingston, Elkhorn South, 3-1; 145--Kueny, Omaha Central, ded. Boyles, Elkhorn South, 9-4; 152--Davis, Omaha Central, pinned Clark, Elkhorn South, 1:12; 160--Welch, Elkhorn South, dec. Jackson, Southwest, 3-2; 170--Neimi, Elkhorn South, pinned, Swartz, Southwest, 1:13; 182--Davis, Omaha Central, dec. Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 21-9; 195--Baker, Southwest, pinned Edwards, Elkhorn South, 1:32; 220--Noah Sprieck, Southwest, pinned Stewart, Omaha North, 1:35; 285--Emsick, Elkhorn South, pinned Hernandez, Omaha North, 3:36.
OMAHA RONCALLI INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 242½, Lincoln Pius X 191½, Omaha Gross 161, Omaha Northwest 103, Omaha South 72, Omaha Roncalli 71, Omaha Benson 56.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Sanchez, Creighton Prep, dec. Leslie, Omaha Northwest, 7-5; 113--Becerra, Creighton Prep, dec. Franks, Omaha Gross, 13-6; 120--Donald, Omaha Benson, pinned Floerchinger, Omaha Gross, 1:27; 126--Sanchez, Creighton Prep, pinned, Franks, Omaha Gross, 0:46; 132--Wehling, Pius X, def. Le, Omaha Gross, 2:30; 138--L. Andres, Pius X, def. Guinan, Creighton Prep, 1:35; 145--Faust, Pius X, pinned Graser, Creighton Prep, 5:09; 152--Mazour, Pius X, pinned Johnson, Creighton Prep, 5:00; 160--Fate, Creighton Prep, pinned Martin, Pius X, 1:25; 170--S. Andres, Pius X, pinned Mulcahy, Omaha Roncalli, 0:47; 182--Glogowski, Creighton Prep, dec. Thomas, Pius X, 7-4; 195--Ramirez, Omaha South, pinned Monaghan, Omaha Roncalli, 5:15; 220--Bosland, Pius X, pinned Kabourek, Omaha Gross, 3:39; 285--Danner, Omaha Northwest, tech. fall Mora, Pius X, 20-5.
MONARCH DUALS
At Papillion-La Vista
TEAM STANDINGS: 1. Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 2. Hastings, 4-1; 3. Lincoln Southeast, 3-2; 4. Papillion-La Vista South, 2-3; 5. Omaha Bryan, 1-4; 6. Gretna, 0-5.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Brumbaugh, Hastings, 4-0; 113--Anderson, Hastings, 5-0; 120--Price, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Miller, Hastings, 4-0; 126--Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 132--Ralston, Papillion-LV South, 5-0; 138--Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 145--Weidner, Hastings, 5-0; 152--Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 160--Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 170--Price, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 182--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 195--Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 220--Johnson, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; 285--Reid, Omaha Bryan, 5-0.
SOUTHERN NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Milford 188, David City 186, Fillmore Central 105½, Thayer Central 101, Centennial 91½, Wilber-Clatonia 85, Fairbury 56, Superior 56, Sutton 27, South Central 25.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Neeman, Superior, dec. Meyer, Fillmore Central, 10-4; 113--Bongers, David City, pinned Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 0:43; 120--Schindler, David City, pinned Gewecke, Fillmore Central, 3:38; 126--Schademann, Fillmore Central, dec. Schluckebier, Milford, 5-1; 132--Vondra, Milford, dec. Payne, Centennial, 13-1; 138--Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Chapman, Milford, 5-0; 145--Stewart, Thayer Central, pinned, Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:57; 152--Harris, David City, dec. Springer, Milford, 13-3; 160--Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Tietjen, Thayer Central, 1:56; 170--Daro, David City, pinned Scdoris, Milford, 2:29; 182--Vodicka, David City, pinned Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, 1:57; 195--Oborny, Milford, pinned Hyson, Fairbury, 2:39; 220--Escamilla, David City, pinned Temple, Milford, 2:45; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, pinned Christiancy, Superior, 4:29.
NORFOLK DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: 1st: Grand Island 39, Norfolk 27; 3rd: Columbus 36, Millard North 34; 5th: Omaha Westside 51, Fremont 30; 7th: Lincoln Northeast 42, Bellevue 28.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Lewis, Norfolk, 4-0; 113--Pedro, Grand Island, 4-0; 120--Grice, Bellevue West, 4-0; Allerheiligen, Millard North, 4-0; 126--Cushing, Grand Island, 4-0; 132--Ruiz, Grand Island, 4-0; Grice, Bellevue West, 4-0; 138--Arrants, Grand Island, 4-0; DeRosier, Bellevue West, 4-0; 145--Arrants, Grand Island, 4-0; 152--Hostetler, Grand Island, 1-0; 160--Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, 4-0; 170--Espinoza, Millard North, 4-0; Miller, Norfolk, 4-0; Riffle, Lincoln Northeast, 3-0; 195--Keolavone, Grand Island, 4-0; Haberman, Omaha Westside, 4-0; 220--Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 4-0; Moser, Fremont, 3-0; 285--Haberman, Omaha Westside, 4-0; Sivels, Millard North, 4-0.
CENTRAL 10 CONFERENCE
TEAM SCORES: Columbus Lakeview 181½, Aurora 176½, York 175½, Schuyler 155, Northwest 133, Lexington 116½, Adams Central 110, Seward 90½, Holdrege 77, Crete 57.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Svoboda, Aurora, pinned Perez, Schuyler, 1:33; 113--Naylor, Lexington, dec. Duncan, Seward, 10-9; 120--Lazo, Lexington, dec. Stenger, Columbus Lakeview, 6-1; 126--Ivey, York, dec. Hubbard, Lexington, 9-4; 132--Eliker, York, dec. Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview, 4-3; 138--Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview, pinned Saurer, Adams Central, 1:29; 145--Kluck, Aurora, tech. fall Frerichs, Adams Central, 18-3, 4:00; 152--Maganda, Schuyler, pinned Mahoney, Columbus Lakeview, 1:52; 160--Lyons, York, dec. Cooley, Northwest, 5-0; 170--Hill, Seward, major dec. Holt, Holdrege, 14-5; 182--Owens, Auora, dec. Smith, Holdrege, 16-12; 195--Cotton, York, pinned Papineau, Aurora, 2:27; 220--Allen, Aurora, pinned Jerez, Schuyler, 3:50; 285--Jividen, Aurora, dec. Pavelka, Adams Central, 3-0.
EMC TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Bennington 184½, Waverly 157, Blair 154½, Norris 114½, Elkhorn 81, Elkhorn South 36½.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Loges, Blair, TB-1, Coyle, Bennington, 10-6; 113--Lauridsen, Bennington, pinned Frost, Blair, 1:32; 120--Moser, Waverly, dec. Ritonya, Bennington, 5-2; 126--Rine, Waverly, pinned Ch. Eggleston, Norris, 1:39; 132--Parrish, Bennington, pinned Ca. Eggleston, Norris, 1:40; 138--Reed, Waverly, dec. Anderson, Bennington, 10-8; 145--Powers, Blair, pinned Williams, Bennington, 3:10; 152--Spaulding, Norris, pinned Stara, Elkhorn, 1:39; 160--Villwok, Elkhorn dec. Berg, Blair, 10-4; 170--Canoyer, Waverly, pinned Schmielau, Elkhorn, 1:31; 182--Hanson, Blair, SV1 Thompson, Bennington, 4-2; 195--Larsen, Blair, dec. MacDonald, Bennington, 9-4; 220--Meyer, Norris, pinned Leininger, Waverly, :21; 285--Brown, Waverly, pinned Hume, Blair, :11.