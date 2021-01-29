Prep wrestling results, 1/29

Wrestling
ECNC TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Malcolm 147.5, Auburn 123.5, Falls City 80, Freeman 63, Palmyra 51, Johnson County Central 45, Weeping Water 30.
TOP FINISHERS: 106--Zulkoski, Falls City, 2-0; 113--Feek, Falls City, 2-0; 120--Z. Zoucha, Malcolm, 2-0; 126--Olberding, Falls City, 2-0; 132--Morehead, Johnson County Central, 2-0; 138--Blevins, Weeping Water, 3-0; 145--Alberts, Freeman, 4-0; 152--Dowding, Palmyra, 2-0; 160--G. Zoucha, Malcolm, 2-0; 170--Stewart, Malcolm, 5-0; 182--Courter, Malcolm, 4-0; 195--Rowell, Auburn, 2-0; 220--Wheeldon, Auburn, 3-0; 285--Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 3-0.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 174, Platteview 111, Nebraska City 105.5, Plattsmouth 104.5, Wahoo 102.5, Ralston 84.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Vanover, Beatrice, pinned Christiansen, Nebraska City, 1:02; 113--Foster, Wahoo, dec. Tre. Reinke, Beatrice, 18-9; 120--Karlin, Beatrice, 3-0; 126--McKee, Ralston, 3-0; 132--Arnold, Beatrice, dec. Bordovsky, Wahoo 6-4; 138--Nadrchal, Platteview, dec. Tri. Reinke, Beatrice, 3-2; 145--Poston, Nebraska city, pinned Corcoran, Ralston, 5:31; 152--Talmadge, Ralston, pinned Adkins, Plattsmouth, 3:19; 160--Steinhoff, Platteview, dec. Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 8-2; 170--Keehn, Beatrice, pinned Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 1:41; 182--Nelson, Beatrice, dec. Hancock, Wahoo, 11-4; 195--Ostdiek, Beatrice, 2-0; 220--Ruiz, Nebraska City, 3-0; 285--Hernandez, Ralston, 3-0.