Prep wrestling results, 1/27

Boys wrestling
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 201½, Plattsmouth 135, Wahoo 131, Nebraska City 120, Platteview 76, Malcolm 60, Ralston 46.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Belding, Beatrice, pinned Bullers, Platteview, 1:26; 113--Karlin, Beatrice, pinned Barton, Malcolm, 1:02; 120--Vanover, Beatrice, pinned Martinez, Ralson, 1:35; 126--Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Meyer, Wahoo, 6-5; 132--Hartman, Nebraska City, pinned Foster, Wahoo, 5:45; 138--Smart, Wahoo, pinned Patera, Platteview, 5:06; 145--Wooten, Plattsmouth, dec. Rock, Platteview, 7-4; 152--Eggleston, Beatrice, dec. Poston, Nebraska City, 3-1; 160--Williamson, Beatrice, sv-1 over Broome, Wahoo, 3-1; 170--Zitek, Plattsmouth, pinned Rezek, Wahoo, 1:37; 182--Richards, Beatrice, dec. Stewart, Malcolm, 3-2; 195--Nelson, Beatrice, dec. Betts, Plattsmouth, 6-2; 220--Adkins, Plattsmouth, pinned Duvall, Nebraska City, 1:03; 285--Parker, Plattsmouth, major dec. Beavers, Wahoo, 15-5.
OMAHA RONCALLI TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 174, Lincoln Pius X 157, Omaha Roncalli 94, Omaha Gross 88, Omaha Benson 67, Omaha Northwest 39.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Sheard, Omaha Gross, pinned Tut, Lincoln Pius X, 3:06; 113--Lay, Omaha Northwest, pinned Dillingham, Pius X, 3:44; 120--Benson, Creighton Prep, pinned Rodriquez-Wulff, Omaha Northwest, 4:49; 126--Wah, Omaha Benson, dec. Franks, Omaha Gross, 4-2; 132--Woodward, Creighton Prep, dec. Nosbisch, Omaha Gross, 6-2; 138--O'Connor, Creighton Prep, major dec. Wiesen, Omaha Gross, 15-2; 145--Novero, Creighton Prep, pinned Armagost, Lincoln Pius X, 3:09; 152--Kowal, Creighton Prep, dec. Kastl, Lincoln Pius X, 11-10; 160--Willis, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Green, Creighton Prep, 7-4; 170--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Faust, Lincoln Pius X, 2:45; 182--Bonar, Creighton Prep, major dec. Gilbert, Omaha Gross, 22-8; 195--Pope, Creighton Prep, pinned Fengolio, Omaha Roncalli, 4:32; 220--Mausbach, Omaha Roncalli, pinned Rivera-Horn, Omaha Roncalli, 1:12; 285--Cooper, Creighton Prep, pinned Hunt, Lincoln Pius X, 3:24.
Girls wrestling
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 69, Nebraska City 69, Wahoo 50, Ralston 45, Malcolm 23, Plattsmouth 20, Platteview 15.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 100--Bartlett, Beatrice, pinned Stevens, Wahoo, :35; 105--Ruby, Nebraska City, pinned Guerrero, 1:21; 110--Bergman, Ralston, pinned Behrends, Nebraska City, 4:00; 115--Maschmann, Beatrice, dec. Darling, Wahoo, 4-0; 120--Stracke, Nebraska City, pinned Medina, Ralston, 2:25; 125--Davis, Nebraska City, dec. Powers, Beatrice, 7-3; 130--Swenson, Malcolm, pinned Southerd, Nebraska City, 1:42; 135--Ritchey, Ralston, pinned Mason, Beatrice, 2:48; 140--Robinson, Wahoo, pinned Pletka, Plattsmouth, :29; 145--Cavender, Ralston, pinned Allgood, Nebraska City, 1:53; 155--Zapata, Beatrice, pinned Hitz, Wahoo, 3:57; 170--Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Kent, Nebraska City, :51; 190--Dibbles, Beatrice, pinned Baker, Ralston, :55; 235--Karschner, Platteview, pinned Husband, Beatrice, 1:53.