Prep wrestling results, 1/25

Wrestling
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 45, LINCOLN PIUS X 34
106--Ivanov, Pius X, pinned Andrew, :50; 113--Schaffer, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Reiber, 4:34; 120--Lima Martinez, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Scodoris, 1:09; 126--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Gomez, 1:03; 132--Rauner, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Scott, 1:26; 138--Durr, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Armagost, 3:03; 145--Schulzkump, Pius X, major dec. Pasco, 12-2; 152--L. Andres, Pius X, pinned Howard, 1:31; 160--Martin, Pius X, pinned France, 2:46; 170--S. Andres, Pius X, pinned Haupt, :52; 182--Boatman, Pius X, pinned Coons, 1:37; 195--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, won by forfeit; 220--James, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Andreasen, 7-2; 285--Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Bohy, 1:23.
CREIGHTON PREP 34, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 34
106--Phillips, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Rutten, :11; 113--P. Sanchez, Creighton Prep, won by forfeit; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, pinned O'Connor, :25; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned N. Sanchez, 1:12; 132--Kaminski, Creighton Prep, dec. Zegers, 4-2; 138--Young, Lincoln Southwest, major dec. Kowal, 15-1; 145--Russell, Creighton Prep, pinned McLauglin, 3:59; 152--Graser, Creighton Prep, major dec. Morgan, 10-0; 160--Johnson, Creighton Prep, dec. Baptista, 6-5; 170--Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Bonar, 6-0; 182--Miron, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Hulbert, 16-11; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Pope, 1:55; 220--Hayes, Creighton Prep, won by forfeit; 285--Sledge, Creighton Prep, won by forfeit.
MILLARD SOUTH 51, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 21
106--Ekdahl, Millard South, won by forfeit; 113--Anderson, Millard South, won by forfeit; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Rettele, 9-5; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Humm, :12; 132--Zegers, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Daily, 5-1; 138--Robertson, Millard South, pinned Davis, 4:00; 145--Aburumuh, Millard South, pinned Young, :46; 152--Antoniak, Millard South, pinned Morgan, 1:40; 160--Reilly, Millard South, dec. Baptista, 10-6; 170--Taylor, Millard South, won by forfeit; 182--Olin, Millard South, pinned Miron, 1:51; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Dyer, 1:09; 220--Nash, Millard South, won by forfeit; 285--Peters, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Lecouna, 5-1.