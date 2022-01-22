Prep wrestling results, 1/22

Wrestling
PLATTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Waverly 197, Lincoln East 192½, Nebraska City 133, Plattsmouth 126, Pierce 121, Ralston 92, Bellevue East 84, Elkhorn 81, Falls City 67½, Fairbury 64, Seward 62½, Norris 61, Northwest 59, Auburn 35, Lincoln High 21.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Rakes, Lincoln East, pinned Weddle, Nebraska City, 3:16; 113--Meier, Lincoln East, dec. Brehm, Waverly, 2-1; 120--Turman, Lincoln East, pinned Nielsen, Plattsmouth, 5:41; 126--Baustert, Lincoln East, pinned Greve, Waverly, 1:48; 132--Bolling, Pierce, pinned Eggleston, Norris, 3:29; 138--Grice, Bellevue East, major dec. Smith, 14-6; 145--Coulter, Pierce, dec. Poston, Nebraska City, 5-1; 152--Corcoran, Ralston, pinned Dempsey, Lincoln East, 3:23; 160--Kruntorad, Pierce, dec. James, Ralston, 7-5; 170--Colgrove, Plattsmouth, dec. Hill, Seward, 1-0; 182--Villwok, Elkhorn, dec. Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 7-0; 195--Fanning, Waverly, dec. Adkins, Plattsmouth, 18-11; 220--Ruiz, Nebraska City, pinned Adkins, Plattsmouth, 4:44; 285--Brown, Waverly, medical forfeit Hyson, Fairbury.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 182--Schwerdfeger, Lincoln East; 220--Lyman, Lincoln East.
OMAHA BURKE INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 217, Treynor, IA 179, Lincoln Southwest 176½, Hinton, IA 169, Lincoln Pius X 161½, Omaha North 154, Elkhorn North 116, Omaha Gross 61½, Omaha Burke 53, Omaha Roncalli 45, Omaha Northwest 37, Omaha Benson 36, Omaha South 23.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Phillips, Omaha North, medical forfeit, Phillips, Lincoln Southwest; 113--Edwardss, Omaha Westside, pinned Japp, Elkhorn North, :54; 120--Sachau, Hinton, pinned Leslie, Omaha North, 3:22; 126--Brandle, Omaha Westside, pinned Gant, Hinton, 3:31; 132--Johnson, Omaha Westside, pinned Clarys, Elkhorn North, 3:57; 138--Stock, Treynor, pinned Loutsch, Hinton, 1:09; 145--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Kinsella, Treynor, 7-0; 152--Myers, Omaha Westside, dec. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 9-4; 160--Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, tech. fall over Lliff, Treynor, 17-1, 4:14; 170--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 6-5; 182--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Young, Treynor, 5-2; 195--Stewart, Omaha North, major dec. Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, 20-8; 220--Haberman, Omaha Westside, dec. Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 7-3; 285--Terry, Omaha North, pinned Zatechka, Omaha Westside, 1:28.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 106--Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X; 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest; 195--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X.
NORTHEAST MIDWEST CLASSIC
CHAMPIONSHIP DUALS: 1st--Elkhorn South 51, Millard North 21; 3rd--Sioux City City 48, Lincoln Southeast 36; 5th--Lincoln North Star vs. Creighton Prep, n/a; 7th--Lincoln Northeast vs. Fremont, n/a.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Reyes, South Sioux City, 5-0 ; 113--Sanchez, Creighton Prep, 5-0; Masters, Millard North, 5-0; Johnson, Fremont, 1-0; 120--Paxton, Elkhorn South, 5-0; Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 5-0; 126--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 132--Ross-Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 138--Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 145--Boyles, Elkhron South, 5-0; 152--Nigh, Millard North, 5-0; 160--Palmer, South Sioux City, 5-0; Leon, Fremont, 5-0; 170--Petry, Millard North, 5-0; Wilson--Elkhorn South, 2-0; 182--Limon, South Sioux City, 5-0; 195--Vander Woude, South Sioux City, 5-0; McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; 220--Paxton, Lincoln North Star, 5-0; Case, Lincoln North Star, 1-0; 285--Richardson, Fremont, 5-0; Emsick, Elkhorn South, 4-0.
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Aquinas 255, Concordia/DC West 154, Bishop Neumann 126½, Lincoln Christian 83, Archbishop Bergan 67½, Boys Town 61½, Grand Island CC 58, Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Lutheran 50, Columbus Scotus, Hastings SC.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Romshek, Aquinas, pinned Wilson, Concordia/DC West, 4:49; 113--Z. Kavan, Aquinas, pinned Jensen, Concordia/DC West, 3:01; 120--J. Kavan, Aquinas, major dec. Hart, Bishop Neumann, 11-0; 126--Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 3-1; 132--L. McGrew, Lincoln Christian, dec. Moravec, Aquinas, 2-0; 138--Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned S. McGrew, 4:17; 145--Coufal, Aquinas, dec. Specht, Bishop Neumann, 6-0; 152--Nickolite, Aquinas, tech. fall over Pendles, Boys Town, 17-0, 2:37; 160--Alberts, Grand Island CC, dec. Janke, Archbishop Bergan, 8-7; 170--Vrana, Bishop Neumann, pinned Eickmeier, Columbus Scotus, 5:18; 182--Andel, Aquinas, pinned Wood, Concordia/DC West, 1:04; 195--Buresh, Aquinas, pinned Oltmer, Aquinas, :09; 220--Ballard, Boys Town, dec. Miller, Aquinas, 3-2; 285--Hartman, Concordia/DC West, pinned Svoboda, Aquinas, :31.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 138--Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran.
NCC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORES: Raymond Central 209, Yutan 143½, Logan View 133, Syracuse 119½, Ashland-Greenwood 106½, Conestoga 66, Fort Calhoun 64½, Arlington 48, Louisville 16.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Pilkington, Yutan, pinned Shultz, Raymond Central, 1:01; 113--McGee, Logan View, dec. Schultz, Raymond Central, 5-1; 120--Goebel, Syracuse, tech. fall over Kolc, Yutan, 17-0, 5:13; 126--Olberding, Fort Calhoun, major dec. Chini, Conestoga, 13-2; 132--Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 8-2; 138--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Foust, Logan View, 5:02; 145--Petersen, Syracuse, pinned Plowman, Conestoga, 1:22; 152--Peterson, Raymond Central, dec. Kaup, Logan View, 3-1; 160--Hollandsworth, Raymond Central, pinned Keiser, Yutan, 4:31; 170--Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, dec. Jessen, Yutan, 5-2; 182--Burdess, Arlington, medical forfeit over, Jelinek, Raymond Central; 195--Totilas, Conestoga, pinned Malousek, Raymond Central, 5:06; 220--Booth, Logan View, dec. Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 4-2; 285--Windhusen, Logan View, pinned Burton, Raymond Central, 3:49.