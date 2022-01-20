Prep wrestling results, 1/20

Wrestling
ELKHORN NORTH 60, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 12
106--Parker, Elkhorn North, won by forfeit; 113--Japp, Elkhorn North, pinned O'Connor, 5:17; 120--Hecht, Elkhorn North, won by forfeit; 126--Reichenberg, Elkhorn North, won by forfeit; 132--Clarys, Elkhorn North, dec. Lammers, 6-2; 138--Radicia, Elkhorn North, pinned Dillavou, 1:41; 145--Hauschild, North Star, dec. Drew, 8-5; 152--Mencke, Elkhorn North, dec. Bourassa, 6-3; 160--Cox, Elkhorn North, pinned Peterson, 3:32; 170--Hauschild, North Star, dec. McDougald, 5-0; 182--Nebesniak, North Star, won by forfeit; 195--Ovens, Elkhorn North, pinned Case, 2:23; 220--Webster, Elkhorn North, pinned Paxton, 2:47; 285--Protaskey, Elkhorn North, pinned Meyer, 1:11.