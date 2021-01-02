Prep wrestling results, 1/2

Wrestling
TOM DINEEN INVITATIONAL
At Creighton Prep
TEAM SCORING: Papillion-La Vista 182.5, Lincoln Southeast 135, Omaha Westside 112, Fremont 110, Underwood (Iowa) 96, Creighton Prep 91.5, Lincoln Pius X 77, Omaha Burke 56.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Edwards, Westside, dec. Sanchez, Creighton Prep, 4-3; 113--Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, 4:26; 120--Price, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Estrada, Fremont, 0:54; 126--Barnes, Underwood, pinned Rubino, Omaha Burke, 1:43; 132--Stephens, Underwood, pinned Bernal, Fremont, 4:38; 138--Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Andres, Pius X, 12-7; 145--Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Faust, Pius X, 5:17; 152--Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, tech. fall Myers, Omaha Westside, 23-8; 160--Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Jensen, Underwood, 3:05; 170--Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Wentz, Fremont, 11-1; 182--McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Glogowski, Creighton Prep, 5:52; 195--Haberman, Westside, pinned Freindt, Lincoln Southeast, 1:53; 220--Pray, Creighton Prep, pinned Zatechka, Westside, 2:43; 285--Haberman, Westside, pinned Richardson, Fremont, 1:11.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 132--Dillon, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Hargis, Westside, 1:57; 138--Nelson, Underwood, pinned Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, 4:50; 170--Andres, Pius X, pinned James, Lincoln Southeast, 1:21; 195--Thomas, Pius X, pinned Mainor, Omaha Burke, 3:01; 285--Eledge, Underwood, pinned Hobelman, Pius X, 1:44.
ELKHORN DUAL TOURNAMENT
TEAM RESULTS: 1st--Omaha Concordia def. Woodbury Central (Iowa) 50-24; 3rd--Elkhorn def. Lincoln North Star 37-36; 5th--Lincoln Northeast def. Elkhorn North 55-24; 7th--Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North 29-19.
UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Leslie, Omaha Northwest, 4-0; 113--Hallett, North Star, 4-0; 120--Karre, Elkhorn, 4-0; 126--Golden, Lincoln Northeast, 4-0; 132--Walters, Lincoln Northeast, 4-0; 145--Stara, Elkhorn, 4-0; 160--Villwok, Elkhorn, 4-0; 170--Mfinanga, North Star, 4-0; Riffle, Lincoln Northeast, 4-0; 195--Alley, Lincoln Northeast, 4-0; 220--Webster, Elkhorn North, 4-0; 285--Danner, Omaha Northwest, 4-0.
BENNINGTON DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: 1st--Lincoln East def. Bennington 35-31; 3rd--Elkhorn South def. Wahoo 70-9; 5th--Gretna def. Ralston 51-21; 7th--Omaha Bryan def. Crete 58-18.
UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Abdi, Omaha Bryan, 5-0; Coyle, Bennington, 5-0; 113--Soe, Omaha Bryan, 5-0; Smith, Lincoln East, 5-0; 126--Toline, Lincoln East, 5-0; McKee, Ralston, 5-0; 132--Grice, Bellevue East, 5-0; Bordovsky, Wahoo, 5-0; 138--DeRosier, Bellevue East, 5-0; 145--Corcoran, Ralston, 5-0; 152--Brecht, Bennington; Talmadge, Ralston, 5-0; 160--Welch, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 170--Cunningham, Gretna, 5-0; Wells, Bennington, 3-0; 182--Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 195--Ingwersen, Lincoln East, 5-0; MacDonald, Bennington, 5-0; 220--Uhl, Elkhorn South, 5-0; 285--Hernandez, Ralston, 5-0.
WOOD RIVER HOLIDAY DUALS
TEAM RESULTS: 1st--Aquinas def. Broken Bow 41-25; 3rd--Raymond Central def. Amherst 54-27; 5th--Syracuse def. Columbus Scotus 48-27; 7th--Wood River def. Gibbon 36-24.
NOTABLE UNBEATEN WRESTLERS: 106--Romshek, Aquinas, 3-0; 113--Kavan, Aquinas, 5-0; 126--Zitek, Aquinas, 5-0; 138--Vandenberg, Aquinas, 5-0; 145--Nickolite, Aquinas, 5-0; 160--Eller, Aquinas, 5-0; 170--Kamrath, Columbus Scotus, 5-0; 182--Andel, Aquinas, 4-0; 195--Brandt, Syracuse, 5-0; 285--Burr, Syracuse, 5-0.