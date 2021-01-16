Prep wrestling results, 1/16

Wrestling
HEARTLAND WRESTILNG CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 206, Kearney 189, Norfolk 174, Lincoln Southwest 167, Grand Island 159, Columbus 117, Lincoln Pius X 108, Lincoln Southeast 99, Fremont 73, Lincoln High 52, Lincoln Northeast 38, Lincoln North Star 23.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106—1st: Turman, Lincoln East, dec. Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, 9-8; 3rd: Delano, Columbus, dec. Lewis, Norfolk, 4-2; 113—1st: Baustert, Lincoln East, major def. Heelan, Kearney, 10-2; 3rd: Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 8-2; 120—1st: Smith, Lincoln East, pinned Obermiller, Grand Island, 5:45; 3rd: Wojtasek, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Empkey, Norfolk, 4-0; 126—1st: Cushing, Grand Island, tech. Fall over Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 19-3, 4:46; 3rd: Jurgens, Lincoln East, dec. Swarm, Kearney, 7-4; 132—1st: McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Godfrey, Norfolk, 3:53; 3rd: Ruiz, Grand Island, dec. Toline, Linocln East, 7-6; 138—1st: Swift, Lincoln East, dec. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 2-1; 3rd: Kingery, Grand Island, dec. Arnold, Lincoln High, 8-4; 145—1st: Arrants, Grand Island, pinned Licking, Norfolk, 3:25; 3rd: Hostler, Kearney, UTB over Mendoza, 3-2; 152—1st: Ferguson, Kearney, pinned Mazour, Lincoln Pius X, 3:00; 3rd: Braun, Columbus, pinned Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, 4:51; 160—1st: Licking, Norfolk, dec. Wentz, Fremont, 3-1; 3rd: Kammerer, Lincoln East, major dec. Bloomquist, Columbus, 15-2; 170—1st: Standley, Columbus, dec. Kuchera, Kearney, 4-3; 3rd: Thew, Lincoln High, pinned Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 2:08; 182—1st: Abels, Kearney, pinned Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, 3:52; 3rd: McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, major dec. Blaser, Columbus, 8-0; 195—1st: Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Ingwersen, Lincoln East, 10-5; 3rd: Baker, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Gaston, Columbus, 2:47; 220—1st: Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Alfaro, Fremont, 1:55; 3rd: Rodriguez, Kearney, dec. Bos, Norfolk, 8-2; 285—1st: Isele, Grand Island, dec. Heffner, Norfolk, 4-3; 3rd: Richardson, Fremont, pinned Mora, Lincoln Pius X, 4:08.
BOB OSBORN CLASSIC
At Cross County
TEAM SCORING: David City 207.5, Amherst 136.5, St. Paul 120.5, Norfolk Catholic 116.5, Cross County/Osceola 106, Twin River 95, HTRS 46, Clarkson/Leigh 40, Nebraska Christian 39.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 37, High Plains 34, Weeping Water 31, Wisner-Pilger 27.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Liess, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Busse, St. Paul, 5-3; 113--Didier, St. Paul, pinned Bunner, Clarkson/Leigh, 2:46; 120--Schindler, David City, dec. Baker, St. Paul, 10-2; 126--Hughes, Amherst, pinned Zegers, David City, 1:36; 132--Frank, Amherst, pinned Spatz, David City, 3:16; 138--Talton, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Underwood, David City, 4-3; 145--Olander, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Eickmeier, David City, 7-0; 152--Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Harris, David City, 6-0; 160--Mendez, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Tenski, Twin River, 7-2; 170--Jones, Twin River, dec. Daro, David City, 5-2; 182--Vodicka, David City, pinned Jones, Twin River, 5:33; 195--Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, pinned Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull, 3:24; 220--Mundt, Nebraska Christian, pinned Escamilla, David City, 2:44; 285--Ingwersen, David City, dec. Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 3-2.
RUMBLE IN RIVER COUNTRY
At Nebraska City
DUAL RESULTS: 1st--Aurora def. Nebraska City 40-30; 3rd--Wahoo def. Plattsmouth 40-30; 5th--Platteview def. Fort Calhoun 60-21; 7th--Seward def. Crete 46-24; 9th--Elkhorn def. Falls City 52-18.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Svoboda, Aurora, 5-0; McCoy, Fort Calhoun, 5-0; 113--E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 5-0; 120--L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 5-0; 126--Olberding, Falls City, 5-0; 132--Bordovsky, Wahoo, 5-0; 138--Lausterer, Wahoo, 5-0; Nadrchal, Platteview, 5-0; Kluck, Auora, 5-0; 152--Kemling, Aurora, 5-0; Adkins, Plattsmouth, 5-0; 160--Steinhoff, Platteview, 5-0; Colgrove, Plattsmouth, 5-0; 170--Hill, Seward, 5-0; Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 5-0; 182--Owens, Aurora, 5-0; 195--Papineau, Aurora, 5-0; 220--Hartline, Fort Calhoun, 5-0; 285--Bailey, Nebraska City, 5-0.
MALCOLM TOURNAMENT
TEAM SCORING: Conestoga 151.5, Malcolm 141.5, Fairbury 136, West Point-Beemer 134, Tri County 125, Tekamah-Herman 72, Shelby-Rising City 56.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Pena, West Point-Beemer, tech. fall Lewandowski, Tri County, 16-0; 113--Placek, Tri County, pinned Haidul, Fairbury, 1:17; 120--Ruffner, Conestoga, pinned Zoucha, Malcolm, 2:57; 126--Chini, Conestoga, pinned Evert, West Point-Beemer 3:47; 132--Williams, Conestoga, pinned Martinez, Tri County, 2:34; 138--Burt, Tekamah-Herman, pinned Plowman, Conestoga, 5:13; 145--Belt, Shelby-Rising City, won by forfeit over Kaup, West Point-Beemer; 152--Lewandowski, Tri County, pinned Sliva, Shelby-Rising City, 1:59; 160--Zoucha, Malcolm, pinned Kaup, West Point-Beemer, 0:40; 170--Stewart, Malcolm, dec. Schram, Tekamah-Herman, 8-1; 182--Courter, Malcolm, SV-1 over Paasch, West Point-Beemer, 14-12; 195--Beeson, Tri County, pinned Colson, West Point-Beemer, 3:54; 220--Rodriquez, West Point Beemer, pinned Richtarik, Fairbury, 1:08; 285--Hyson, Fairbury, pinned Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 5:09.