Prep wrestling results, 1/15

Wrestling
HAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
TEAM SCORES: Norfolk 230, Lincoln East 215, Grand Island 174½, Columbus 159, Kearney 149, Lincoln Pius x 110, Lincoln Southwest 96, Fremont 70, Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln High 44½, Lincoln North Star 37.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Delano, Columbus, major dec. Rakes, Lincoln East, 13-1; 113--Lewis, Norfolk, major dec. Meier, Lincoln East, 11-3; 120--Turman, Lincoln East, dec. Heelan, Kearney, 7-6; 126--Bice, Columbus, pinned Baustert, Lincoln East, 2:00; 132--Smith, Lincoln East, major dec. Kucera, Columbus, 17-4; 138--Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 3-2; 145--Salpas, Grand Island, dec. McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 4-3; 152--Licking, Norfolk, dec. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 9-6; 160--Waldow, Norfolk, dec. Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 4-2; 170--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned, Kuchera, Kearney, 2:57; 182--Kettler, Norfolk, dec. Schwerdfeger, Lincoln East, 9-2; 195--Alfaro, Fremont, dec. Blaser, Columbus, 3-2; 220--Bos, Norfolk, dec. Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 4-3; 285--Heffner, Norfolk, dec. Richardson, Fremont, 3-0.
THIRD-PLACE NOTABLES: 120--Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest; 145--Sherlock, Lincoln East; 195--Swartz, Lincoln Southwest; 220--Lyman, Lincoln East.
CROSS COUNTY INVITE
TEAM SCORES: St. Paul 219½, Logan View 208, Amherst 159½, Norfolk Catholic 127, David City 107½, Wilber-Clatonia 99, HTRS/Pawnee City 94, Lincoln Lutheran 90½, Archbishop Bergan 87½, Wisner-Pilger 76, Twin River 70, Cross County/Osceola 63, Clarkson/Leigh 62½, Nebraska Christian 44, South Central 34, Doniphan-Trumbull 23.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Santiago, Norfolk Catholic, pinned Schindler, David City, 1:42; 113--Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, major dec. Jarosik, South Central, 8-0; 120--Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger, dec. Bongers, David City, 4-3; 126--Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. Baker, St. Paul, 6-3; 132--Gregory, Logan View, dec. Higby, Clarkson/Leigh, 6-3; 138--Talton, Norfolk Catholic, major dec. Taubenheim, 15-5; 145--Frank, Amherst, pinned Sack, St. Paul, 2:46; 152--Poppe, Wisner-Pilger, med. forfeit over Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia; 160--Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Janke, Archbishop Bergan, 3-1; 170--Meinecke, St. Paul, pinned Wobken, Logan View, 5:12; 182--Jones, Twin River, dec. Silva, Logan View, 5-1; 195--Bogard, Amherst, dec. Worthey, HTRS/PC, 5-3; 220--Booth, Logan View, pinned Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 3:21; 285--Peterson, St. Paul, pinned Faulks, HTRS/PC, :57.