Prep wrestling results, 1/13

Boys wrestling
LINCOLN EAST 67, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 12
Note: times and match scores were not available.
106--McRoberts, East, won by forfeit; 113--Meier, East, pinned Tomka; 120--Ingwersen, East, pinned Lima Martinez; 126--Shaner, East, tech. fall over Schaffer; 132--Turman, East, pinned Hicken; 138--Toline, East, pinned Howard; 145--Durr, Southeast, pinned Baustert; 152--Sherlock, East, pinned Schroder; 160--Miigerl, East, pinned France; 170--Spivey, East, pinned Zuniga; 182--C. Schwerdtfeger, East, tech. fall over Hanson; 195--G. Schwerdtfeger, East, pinned Ebeler; 220--Lyman, East, dec. Sullivan-Diaz; 285--Johnson, Southeast, pinned Frost.
Girls wrestling
LINCOLN EAST 37, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 12
Note: times and match scores were not available.
110--Notaro, East, major dec. Loredo; 115--Kotik, East, dec. Ruben; 120--Sindel, East, pinned Colborn; 125--Frahm, East, won by forfeit; 130--Fry, East, won by forfeit; 135--Ruttledge, Southeast, pinned Moorehead; 145--Aldag, Southeast, won by forfeit; 155--Martin, East, won by forfeit; 170--Shank, East, won by forfeit.
Double forfeits: 100, 105, 140, 190, 235.