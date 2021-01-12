Prep wrestling results, 1/12

Wrestling
ELKHORN SOUTH 60, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 15
106--Schumacher, Elkhorn South, pinned Vu, 3:40; 113--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, dec. McGlynn, 7-3; 120--Parker, Elkhorn South, pinned Magee, 1:28; 126--Golden, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Walters, 12-6; 132--Walters, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Webster, 2:57; 138--Kingston, Elkhorn South, pinned Lott, 1:26; 145--Krause, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Boyles, 3-1; 152--Clark, Elkhorn South, pinned Morgan, 3:19; 160--Welch, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit; 170--Neimi, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit; 182--Thomsen, Elkhorn South, pinned Alley, 4:29; 195--Edwards, Elkhorn South, pinned B. Vogt, 2:32; 220--Uhl, Elkhorn South, pinned Minchow, 0:16; 285--Emsick, Elkhorn South pinned F. Vogt, 1:22.
LINCOLN PIUS X 39, ELKHORN 39
106--Ladehoff, Elkhorn, won by forfeit; 113--Lenn, Elkhorn, won by forfeit; 120--Karre, Elkhorn pinned Kriegler, 1:47; 126--Branch, Elkhorn, won by forfeit; 132--Mays, Elkhorn, pinned Wehling, 3:44; 138--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Beguin, :37; 145--Faust, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Hart, 9-8; 152--Stara, Elkhorn, major dec. Martin, 10-0; 160--Villwok, Elkhorn, pinned Boatman, 2:22; 170--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Schmielau, 2:45; 182--Sullivan-Diaz, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 195--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 220--Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Syed, 4:29; 285--Mora, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Grosskop, 1:33.
MOUNT MICHAEL 36, LINCOLN PIUS X 30
106--double forfeit; 113--Crouse, Mount Michael, won by forfeit; 120--Kriegler, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 126--Harris, Mount Michael, won by forfeit; 132--Wehling, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Duran, 8-6; 138--Andres, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 145--Detwiler, Mount Michael, dec. Faust, 6-3; 152--Martin, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Angel, 4:22; 160--Oehler, Mount Michael, pinned Boatman, 0:44; 170--Andres, Lincoln Pius X pinned Gallant, 1:52; 182--Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Wooten, 7-5; 195--Gustafson, Mount Michael, pinned Thomas, 3:28; 220--Djidjoho, Mount Michael, won by forfeit; 285--Balch, Mount Michael, dec. Mora, 7-2.