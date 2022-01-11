Prep wrestling results, 1/11

Wrestling
LINCOLN PIUS X 63, MOUNT MICHAEL 18
106--Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 113--Reiber, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Spencer, 2:16; 120--Crouse, Mount Michael, pinned Scdoris, :33; 126--Cline, Mount Michael, pinned Gomez, 1:20; 132--Minchow, Lincoln Pius X, won by forfeit; 138--Harris, Mount Michael, pinned Scott, 1:43; 145--Schulzkump, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Duran, 2:45; 152--L. Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Dustin, :26; 160--Martin, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Kirlin, 2:37; 170--S. Andres, pinned Gallant, 1:19; 182--J. Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Roland, :34; 195--B. Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Fayad, 1:38; 220--Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, medical forfeit over n/a; 285--Mora, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Djidjoho, 6-2.
ELKHORN SOUTH 55, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 21
106--Schumacher, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit; 113--McGlynn, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit; 120--Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Paxton, 1:22; 126--Golden, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Samaridinov, 5-4; 132--Ross-Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, pinned Janssen, 1:39; 138--Parker, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit; 145--Boyles, Elkhorn South, pinned Riffle, 1:35; 152--Ngege, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Peterson, 3:21; 160--Fisher, Elkhorn South, pinned Yager, 2:58; 170--Weiler, Elkhorn South, pinned Burianek, 1:37; 182--Hoesing, Elkhorn South, major dec. B. Eloume, 9-1; 195--Keen, Elkhorn South, UTB, I. Eloume, 3-2; 220--Shottenkirk, Lincoln Northeast, won by forfeit; 285--Emsick, Elkhorn South, won by forfeit.