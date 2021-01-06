Prep wrestling rankings, 1/7

Wrestling
NSWCA RANKINGS
CLASS A
Teams: 1. Millard South, 2. North Platte, 3. Grand Island, 4. Papillion-La Vista, 5. Lincoln East, 6. Omaha Central, 7. Columbus, 8. Omaha Westside, 9. Norfolk, 10. Bellevue East.
106: 1. Bonam, Omaha Central; 2. Abdi, Omaha Bryan; 3. Edwards, Omaha Westside; 4. Durden, Papillion-La Vista South; 5. Anderson, Millard South; 6. Sanchez, Creighton Prep.
113: 1. Baustert, Lincoln East; 2. Bice, Columbus; 3. Heelan, Kearney; 4. Pedro, Grand Island; 5. Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Campbell, Papillion-La Vista.
120: 1. Smith, Lincoln East; 2. Coyle, Millard South; 3. Grice, Bellevue East; 4. Allerheiligen, Millard North; 5. Bice, Columbus; 6. Reyes, Omaha Burke.
126: 1. Knopick, Millard South; 2. Cushing, Grand Island; 3. Arps, Fremont; 4. Rubino, Omaha Burke; 5. Bates, Lincoln Southwest; 6. Toline, Lincoln East.
132: 1. Grice, Bellevue East; 2. Rufin, North Platte; 3. McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest; 4. Godfrey, Norfolk; 5. Ruiz, Grand Island; 6. Roberston, Millard South.
138: 1. Diaz, North Platte; 2. Adams, Millard South; 3. DeRosier, Bellevue East; 4. Rudner, Papillion La Vista; 5. Swift, Lincoln East; 6. Kingston, Elkhorn South.
145: 1. Antoniak, Millard South; 2. Arrants, Grand Island; 3. Licking, Norfolk; 4. Hostler, Kearney; 5. Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Kueny, Omaha Central.
152: 1. Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista; 2. Robertson, Millard South; 3. Davis, Omaha Central; 4. Ferguson, Kearney; 5. Myers, Omaha Westside; 6. Salpas, Grand Island.
160: 1. Taylor, Millard South; 2. Licking, Norfolk; 3. Wentz, Fremont; 4. Welch, Elkhorn South; 5. Hubbard, Omaha Central; 6. Lukasiewicz, Grand Island.
170: 1. Price, Papillion-La Vista; 2. McDonnell, Bellevue West; 3. Standley, Columbus; 4. Espinoza, Millard North; 5. Miller, Norfolk; 6. Olin, Millard South.
182: 1. Brauer, North Platte; 2. Davis, Omaha Central; 3. Abels, Kearney; 4. Thomsen, Elkhorn South; 5. McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Blair, Millard West.
195: 1. Hoy, Millard South; 2. Genatone, North Platte; 3. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 4. Ingwerson, Lincoln East; 5. Friendt, Lincoln Southeast; 6. Keller, Bellevue West.
220: 1. Pray, Creighton Prep; 2. Moser, Fremont; 3. Heiman, Gretna; 4. Uhl, Elkhorn South; 5. Rodriguez, Kearney; 6. Zatechka, Omaha Westside.
285: 1. Haberman, Omaha Westside; 2. Sivels, Millard North; 3. Olafson, Millard South; 4. Isele, Grand Island; 5. Emsick, Elkhorn South; 6. Lukis, Gretna.
CLASS D
Teams: 1. Plainview. 2. Elkhorn Valley, 3. Neligh-Oakdale, 4. Thayer Central, 5. Winside, 6. Ansley/Litchfield, 7. Maxwell, 8. North Central, 9. East Butler, 10. Southwest.
106: 1. Lanham, Plainview; 2. Osborn, Twin Loup; 3. Neeman, Superior; 4. Kocian, East Butler; 5. Wells, Thayer Central; 6. Brandyberry, Alma.
113: 1. Bennett, Elkhorn Valley; 2. Paxton, Mullen; 3. Bohac, East Butler; 4. Beckman, Elgin/Pope John; 5. Nielsen, Minden; 6. Whitesel, Neligh-Oakdale.
120: 1. Ashburn, Plainview; 2. Ellis, Winside; 3. Gipe, Sandhills Valley; 4. Peterson, South Loup; 5. Morgan, Sutherland; 6. Sinn, Thayer Central.
126: 1. Miller, Elkhorn Valley; 2. Dickau, North Central; 3. Kuehn, Kenesaw; 4. Smith, Elm Creek; 5. Mann, Winside; 6. McLaughlin, Thayer Central.
132: 1. Larson, Brady; 2. Peterka, Sutherland; 3. Klemesrud, North Central; 4. Frahm, Plainview; 5. Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley; 6. Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull.
138: 1. Heath, Minden; 2. Foster, Sutherland; 3. Escalante, Winside; 4. Latimer, Southwest; 5. Fjell, Shelby-Rising City; 6. Oakley, Central Valley.
145: 1. Reimers, Palmer; 2. Escalante, Winside; 3. Blevins, Weeping Water; 4. Belt, Shelby-Rising City; 5. Armstrong, Red Cloud/Blue Hill; 6. Tunender, Plainview.
152: 1. Holthus, Garden County; 2. Van Pelt, Southwest; 3. Lewis, North Central; 4. Molzahn, Alma; 5. Stewart, Thayer Central; 6. Wilmes, Creighton.
160: 1. Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale; 2. Gunning, Plainview; 3. Dickinson, Freeman; 4. Brecka, East Butler; 5. Tryon, Southwest; 6. Belina, Howells-Dodge.
170: 1. Pohlman, Stanton; 2. Mejia, Plainview; 3. Leonard, Bayard; 4. Arehart, Ansley/Litchfield; 5. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; 6. Micheel, Twin Loup.
182: 1. Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford; 2. Schutz, Hi-Line; 3. Slingsby, Ansley-Litchfield; 4. Meier, Grand Island CC; 5. Hammer, Plainview; 6. Ostrom, Burwell.
195: 1. Larsen, Ansley/Litchfield; 2. Reimers, Palmer; 3. White, Sutherland; 4. McFadden, Sandhills/Thedford; 5. Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull; 6. Evans, Cambridge.
220: 1. Wichmann, Palmer; 2. Knoles, Perkins County; 3. Howitt, Maxwell; 4. Barela, Ansley/Litchfield; 5. Agena, Johnson County Central; 6. Dady, Brady.
285: 1. Kerner, Arapahoe; 2. Stubbs, Maxwell; 3. Christiancy, Superior; 4. Branic, Sandhills/Thedford; 5. Shoemaker, Southwest; 6. Pugh, Pleasanton.