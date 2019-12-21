Prep wrestling glance: Spartans take third on final day of Flatwater wrestling invite

Lincoln East went 2-2 to secure third place on the final day of the Flatwater Fracas on Saturday in Grand Island.

The Spartans' Grant Lyman went 4-0 in the 170-pound weight class, helping East grab wins over Columbus and Kearney in the first-fifth place pool. East's Maxx Mayfield (160) also was perfect on the day, pinning all four opponents.

Keith Smith (106) also helped the East cause, pinning Kearney's Haydon Arrants in 1 minute, 49 seconds, in fifth-round action.

East trailed Grand Island, which placed second, while Millard South claimed the top spot.

Lincoln Southwest finished in 13th, while Lincoln Southeast took 17th and Lincoln Northeast 20th.

Thunderbird Invitational: Sutton junior Joseph Hinrichs pinned Freeman's Brody Dickinson in 3:54 to take first in the 160-pound weight class and help lead Sutton to a second-place finish at Johnson County Central High School.

Sutton's Jarvis Smith (285) also took home an individual title, pinning fellow teammate Adrian Avila in just 17 seconds.

Lincoln Christian's Sam Driewer (185) placed second, while Shayan Jafari (285) and John Haase took third for the Crusaders.

