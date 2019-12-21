Prep wrestling glance: Spartans take third on final day of Flatwater wrestling invite

Lincoln East went 2-2 to secure third place on the final day of the Flatwater Fracas on Saturday in Grand Island.
The Spartans' Grant Lyman went 4-0 in the 170-pound weight class, helping East grab wins over Columbus and Kearney in the first-fifth place pool. East's Maxx Mayfield (160) also was perfect on the day, pinning all four opponents.
Keith Smith (106) also helped the East cause, pinning Kearney's Haydon Arrants in 1 minute, 49 seconds, in fifth-round action.
East trailed Grand Island, which placed second, while Millard South claimed the top spot.
Lincoln Southwest finished in 13th, while Lincoln Southeast took 17th and Lincoln Northeast 20th.
Thunderbird Invitational: Sutton junior Joseph Hinrichs pinned Freeman's Brody Dickinson in 3:54 to take first in the 160-pound weight class and help lead Sutton to a second-place finish at Johnson County Central High School.
Sutton's Jarvis Smith (285) also took home an individual title, pinning fellow teammate Adrian Avila in just 17 seconds.
Lincoln Christian's Sam Driewer (185) placed second, while Shayan Jafari (285) and John Haase took third for the Crusaders.
Christian took fifth at the 13-team invitational with 101 points. Sutton (166 points) trailed first-place Yutan by just four points. Lincoln Lutheran finished tied for 12th.
Wahoo Invitational: Aquinas sophomore Hunter Vandenberg pinned Omaha Concordia's Gage Gregurich in 3:18 to capture first-place in the 120-pound weight class and help his team place first in Wahoo.
Wahoo's Trey Shanahan (160) placed first, while Evan Canoyer (170) took home an individual title for Waverly.
Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood claimed an individual title at 106 pounds, winning a 6-4 decision over Bishop Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka.
Waverly took fourth at the 14-team invite with 91½ points. The Vikings finished just one point behind third-place Omaha Westside.
Raytown South Holiday Tournament: Lincoln High's Quinn Thew won in sudden victory at 160 over Andrew Mahoney of Oak Park to claim the Links' lone individual title in Raytown, Missouri.
Sheldon Isom (182) of Lincoln North Star pinned Collin Muller of Washington in 1:27 for the Navigators' only individual title of the tournament.
Korbin Arnold (132) of Lincoln High placed second, and the Links' Pla Plot Soe (126) placed third.
The Navigators placed ninth as a team, while the Links finished 11th.