Prep wrestling glance: Spartans cruise past Lincoln High, Northeast in triangular

Lincoln East only lost two matches across two duals as the Spartans dominated Lincoln High 72-12 and Lincoln Northeast 71-0 to go unbeaten in a home triangular.

East found early success against the Links, pinning opponents in their first three matches to set the tone. Jesse Cruse pinned Cael Dempsey at 152 pounds and Trevor Dragoo pinned Brendan McGlothin at heavyweight for the only two Lincoln High wins.

The Spartans followed up with a shutout, winning seven matches to go long with seven forfeit wins. Gabriel Turman was impressive, earning a tough 7-1 decision over Northeast standout Joshua Shaner at 120.

Despite losing four straight matches in the middle weights, Northeast took advantage of Lincoln High forfeits to come out with a 48-32 dual win.

Lincoln Southwest 54, Lincoln Southeast 16: Leading 15-10 after five weights, the Silver Hawks jumped into high gear to pull away, winning five straight matches that included pins from Landan McLaughlin at 145 pounds, Jack Baptista at 160 and Titus Miron at 182. After losing a forfeit at 195, Southwest added an exclamation point by winning the last three matches with two more pins. Evan Fuchs (126) and Caleb Durr (138) claimed wins for the Knights.

