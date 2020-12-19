Prep wrestling glance: Papillion-La Vista rolls to Fracas title

Papillion-La Vista rolled on the mats in an altered Flatwater Fracas duals tournament Saturday at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.
The Monarchs defeated Beatrice 54-18 in the gold bracket.
Lincoln East, also in the gold bracket, took second place behind Beatrice in Pool D, but the Spartans fell to Kearney 45-24 in the third-place match.
Gabe Turman was dominant for Lincoln East in the 106-pound weight class, pinning all three opponents and picking up two victories at 113 pounds with a technical fall and a pin. His teammate, Cole Toline, added a 4-0 record with three wins at 126 pounds and one in the 132-pound class.
Both Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest fell to the silver bracket, with the Silver Hawks claiming the division with a 39-37 win over Hastings. Lincoln Southeast finished fourth with a 57-24 defeat to Gretna.
Northwest Invite: Aquinas cruised to the invite title, outpacing Northwest 224.5-163 in Grand Island. The Monarchs led all teams with six individual champions.
Auburn Duals: Lincoln North Star finished seventh after a 51-24 victory over Falls City in Auburn. Thayer Central won the duals with a 42-39 triumph over Norris. Ethan Hallett (120-pound weight class) went 4-0 to lead the Navigators with two victories via pins and received two forfeits.
Thunderbird Invitational: Lincoln High finished fifth with 92 points at Johnson County Central and placed Quinn Thew in the 170-pound title match. Thew pinned his first four opponents before dropping a 7-3 decision. Yutan captured the invitational with 203.5 points and five weight class titles to pull away from the 15-team field. Lincoln Lutheran took 12th with 36.5 points and Lincoln Christian 14th with 30.
Logan View Invitational: Joshua Shaner took third in the 113-pound weight class for Lincoln Northeast to help lead the Rockets to a 10th-place finish in Cooper. Shaner had a pin in 24 seconds, a 12-2 major decision and a 16-0 technical fall in 3:00.
