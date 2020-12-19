Prep wrestling glance: Papillion-La Vista rolls to Fracas title

Papillion-La Vista rolled on the mats in an altered Flatwater Fracas duals tournament Saturday at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island.

The Monarchs defeated Beatrice 54-18 in the gold bracket.

Lincoln East, also in the gold bracket, took second place behind Beatrice in Pool D, but the Spartans fell to Kearney 45-24 in the third-place match.

Gabe Turman was dominant for Lincoln East in the 106-pound weight class, pinning all three opponents and picking up two victories at 113 pounds with a technical fall and a pin. His teammate, Cole Toline, added a 4-0 record with three wins at 126 pounds and one in the 132-pound class.

Both Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest fell to the silver bracket, with the Silver Hawks claiming the division with a 39-37 win over Hastings. Lincoln Southeast finished fourth with a 57-24 defeat to Gretna.

Northwest Invite: Aquinas cruised to the invite title, outpacing Northwest 224.5-163 in Grand Island. The Monarchs led all teams with six individual champions.