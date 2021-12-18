Prep wrestling glance: Lincoln East's 'good day' at Flatwater Fracas highlights packed day around the state

Resiliency was the theme for the Lincoln East wrestling team on the second day of the Flatwater Fracas. The Spartans finished third in the Silver bracket Saturday in Grand Island.
After East finished the first day with a perfect 4-0 record, the Spartans dropped their first dual Saturday to Blair 40-24. Then, with a 44-27 win against Kearney, East headed to the Silver bracket, where it lost to both Papillion-La Vista, 39-34, and Columbus, 40-29.
“It was a good day,” Spartan coach Keenan McCurdy said. “As a coach, it’s always tough when you’ve got such close duals and you’re feeling like they’re definitely winnable duals. Obviously, you could feel disappointed, but really, I felt like we fought hard.”
Despite what might have been a disappointing day for East, McCurdy feels as though this could be a stepping stone for his team in the sense that competing against top schools will pay dividends around state tournament time.
“It’s the thing I love about this tournament is you’re going to see top-ranked teams, top-ranked wrestlers,” McCurdy said. “It’s kind of grueling and a long two-day tournament. It gives you somewhat of that state tournament type of field where you’re going to see tough kids.”
Lincoln Southwest ended up in the platinum division after pool play, where it finished third after dropping consecutive duals to Waverly 47-21 and Kearney 42-27.
Lincoln Southeast took third in the Diamond division — the Knights lost to Gretna 43-30 and Papillion-La Vista South 50-25.
Competing at home, Grand Island claimed first with a 1-1 record in the top Gold division, losing to Hastings 36-30 and then beating Blair 37-33.
Auburn Invitational: Dallas Paxton was the runner-up at 220 pounds to lead Lincoln North Star to an eighth-place finish in Auburn. The senior was pinned in the final against Daryl Wheeldon (Auburn). The Gators' 113-pounder, Jordan O’Connor, finished third with a 9-4 decision in the third-place match.
Norris won the team crown with seven finalists, including five individual champions, to outlast Thayer Central 163.5-143.5.
Wahoo Invite: Lincoln Pius X got five top-four finishers, including three second-place performances, to finish third in Wahoo. Leading the pack with a runner-up finish was George Ivanov, who went 2-1 at 106 pounds.
Luke Andres lost an 8-3 decision to Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas) in the 152-pound championship, while brother Sam Andres lost 2-0 to place second at 170.
Pius X's Joe Andreason wound up fourth at 182, while teammate Matt Bohy pinned his opponent to take bronze at 220.
Aquinas was dominant all day to claim top honors, getting nine separate finalists, including five champions, en route to 199 points — 88 points ahead of second-place Omaha Westside. Bishop Neumann finished in fifth, host Wahoo seventh. Malcolm was 10th, Centennial 11th and Ashland-Greenwood 13th.
Logan View Invite: Lincoln Northeast's Joshua Shaner earned an 11-4 decision over Jacob McGee of Logan View to win the 120-pound weight division to help the Rockets to 11th place. Milford took home its second straight tournament title behind seven top-four place winners, including Eli Vondra at 132 pounds and Jack Chapman at 152 winning championships.
Johnson County Central Invite: Palmer Hamric pinned his way to a 152-pound title. The senior was one of six top-four placers for Lincoln High, which finished fifth out of 16 teams.
Lincoln High also got three third-place finishes: Eh Moo (113), Liam Thew (126) and Jesse Cruse (145).
Lincoln Christian got a pair of champions to finish sixth as a team. Levi McGrew defeated teammate Isaac Wegrzyn by major decision 14-4 to get first at 132 pounds, while Seth McGrew also won by major decision over Lincoln Lutheran’s Keyden Uhrich 11-1 at 138. The Warriors finished seventh in the team race, helped by the 126-pound championship won by Grant Wells.
Yutan had only three individual champions but 10 top-four placers to win the tournament.
