Prep wrestling glance: Lincoln East's 'good day' at Flatwater Fracas highlights packed day around the state

Resiliency was the theme for the Lincoln East wrestling team on the second day of the Flatwater Fracas. The Spartans finished third in the Silver bracket Saturday in Grand Island.

After East finished the first day with a perfect 4-0 record, the Spartans dropped their first dual Saturday to Blair 40-24. Then, with a 44-27 win against Kearney, East headed to the Silver bracket, where it lost to both Papillion-La Vista, 39-34, and Columbus, 40-29.

“It was a good day,” Spartan coach Keenan McCurdy said. “As a coach, it’s always tough when you’ve got such close duals and you’re feeling like they’re definitely winnable duals. Obviously, you could feel disappointed, but really, I felt like we fought hard.”

Despite what might have been a disappointing day for East, McCurdy feels as though this could be a stepping stone for his team in the sense that competing against top schools will pay dividends around state tournament time.

“It’s the thing I love about this tournament is you’re going to see top-ranked teams, top-ranked wrestlers,” McCurdy said. “It’s kind of grueling and a long two-day tournament. It gives you somewhat of that state tournament type of field where you’re going to see tough kids.”