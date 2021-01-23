Prep wrestling glance: Knights show more progress at Northeast meet; Aquinas dominates Centennial meet

Lincoln Southeast's wrestling program continues to take big steps forward.

The Knights, who have won a pair of tournaments this year, finished third in the Lincoln Northeast Midwest duals meet Saturday, the only hiccup a 48-27 loss to Elkhorn South.

Southeast closed the meet with a 42-35 win against Millard North in the third-place match. It also beat Creighton Prep.

"Millard North and Creighton Prep are very tough teams, and Elkhorn South, we competed really well against," Southeast coach Ryan Bauer said. "It was a good day."

Southeast had four wrestlers — Evan Fuchs (5-0) at 113 pounds, Jose Hinz (5-0) at 132, Ian Mendoza (5-0) at 145 and John Friendt (5-0) at 195 — notch perfect days.

Friendt and Mendoza each had four pinfall victories and both are ranked sixth in Class A in their respective weight divisions.

Hinz wrestled at 132 for the first time this season and pinned each of his four opponents in 1:30 or less, while winning another match by forfeit.