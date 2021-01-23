Prep wrestling glance: Knights show more progress at Northeast meet; Aquinas dominates Centennial meet

Lincoln Southeast's wrestling program continues to take big steps forward.
The Knights, who have won a pair of tournaments this year, finished third in the Lincoln Northeast Midwest duals meet Saturday, the only hiccup a 48-27 loss to Elkhorn South.
Southeast closed the meet with a 42-35 win against Millard North in the third-place match. It also beat Creighton Prep.
"Millard North and Creighton Prep are very tough teams, and Elkhorn South, we competed really well against," Southeast coach Ryan Bauer said. "It was a good day."
Southeast had four wrestlers — Evan Fuchs (5-0) at 113 pounds, Jose Hinz (5-0) at 132, Ian Mendoza (5-0) at 145 and John Friendt (5-0) at 195 — notch perfect days.
Friendt and Mendoza each had four pinfall victories and both are ranked sixth in Class A in their respective weight divisions.
Hinz wrestled at 132 for the first time this season and pinned each of his four opponents in 1:30 or less, while winning another match by forfeit.
"He's looked very strong," Bauer said. "He's been at 138 all year and his body kind of naturally works itself down, and our normal 132 (senior Hunter Dillon) actually got injured at conference. He looked really strong today."
Lincoln Northeast's Joshua Shaner went 5-0 Saturday. The Rockets finished in fifth place and Lincoln North Star was seventh.
Spartans roll: Lincoln East picked up dual wins against Omaha Central (54-24) and Omaha Skutt (61-15) in Omaha.
The dual against Skutt featured two of the state's top 120-pounders in Keith Smith of East and Zachary Ourada, who is ranked No. 1 in Class B.
Smith, who won a state title at 106 last year, won by a 5-3 decision Saturday. East won 11 matches against the SkyHawks.
Omaha Burke Invitational: Lincoln Pius X went 4-1 to finish in second place in the dual tournament at Burke High School. Omaha Bryan was first.
Pius X's Luke Andres (138), Ryan Mazour (152 and 160) and Dontae Thomas (182) each finished 5-0 to lead the Thunderbolts.
Centennial Conference meet: Aquinas, the top-ranked team in Class C, dominated the conference meet.
Aquinas won 11 of 14 weight classes. Senior Zach Zitek improved to 29-1 at 126, and juniors Hunter Vandenberg and Christopher Nickolite each moved to 31-1 at 138 and 145, respectively.
The Monarchs scored 270½ points. The closest competitor in the team race was Omaha Concordia with 151 points.
Lincoln Christian was sixth. The Crusaders' Isaac Wegrzyn was second at 120, losing in sudden death to Aquinas' Zander Kavan in the final.
Grant Wells was Lincoln Lutheran's highest finisher. He placed second at 132.
Nebraska Capitol Conference meet: Mitch Albrecht (126), Conner Kreikemeier (152) and Kaden Parde (160) each won titles to lead Raymond Central to a third-place showing in Arlington.
Albrecht, ranked No. 5 in Class C, rolled through 126 with a pair of pins and a 9-0 win by decision in the final.
Kreikemeier, ranked No. 2 in Class C, won each of his matches via pinfall, and Parde, a freshman, defeated Yutan's Derek Wacker 13-7 in the 160 final.
Burton Brandt (195) and Zachary Burr (285) won titles for Syracuse, which finished fourth. Logan View won the team championship.
