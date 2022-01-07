Prep wrestling glance: Four Thunderbolts dominate at North Star Invite with pinfall performances

Lincoln Pius X had four individual champions Friday at the Lincoln North Star Invitational, with dominant pinfall performances on the mat from Luke Andres (152 pounds), Sam Andres (170) and Matt Bohy (220).
Luke Andres, Sam Andres and Bohy each pinned all three of their opponents to earn weight-class titles.
George Ivanov (106) took care of business with back-to-back decisions before a 14-4 major decision.
The Thunderbolts finished second as a team with 142 points.
Caleb Durr (138) and Max McClatchey (195) both picked up championships for Lincoln Southeast.
Durr finished with two pins, while McClatchey pinned all three opponents he faced. Lincoln Southeast finished seventh with 69 points.
Jordan O'Connor led the host Navigators with a championship title at 113 pounds and Dallas Paxton (220) finished second.
North Star was ninth with 52 points.
Kearney won the team title with 196½ points.
Millard West Invitational: Hunter Jacobsen recorded five pins and placed first in the 120-pound division for Lincoln Southwest. Five other wrestlers, Kyan Young (138), Landan McLaughlin (145), Jack Baptista (160), Cooper Jackson (170) and Everett Swartz (195), also placed first for the Silver Hawks. Jacobsen led Lincoln Southwest in team points with 26, while McLaughlin and Baptista each were second with 22. Southwest finished second in team scoring with 155 points behind Omaha Westside with 175½.
Norm Manstedt Invitational: Braedyn Rakes picked up three victories by pin for Lincoln East in the 106-pound division and Westin Sherlock added four pins for the Spartans at 145 to help East to 43 points at Central Community College in Columbus. East is sixth after one day of the two-day invitational. Valentine leads all teams with 55 points. Alex Lyman (220) also added three pins for the Spartans.