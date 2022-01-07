Prep wrestling glance: Four Thunderbolts dominate at North Star Invite with pinfall performances

Lincoln Pius X had four individual champions Friday at the Lincoln North Star Invitational, with dominant pinfall performances on the mat from Luke Andres (152 pounds), Sam Andres (170) and Matt Bohy (220).

Luke Andres, Sam Andres and Bohy each pinned all three of their opponents to earn weight-class titles.

George Ivanov (106) took care of business with back-to-back decisions before a 14-4 major decision.

The Thunderbolts finished second as a team with 142 points.

Caleb Durr (138) and Max McClatchey (195) both picked up championships for Lincoln Southeast.

Durr finished with two pins, while McClatchey pinned all three opponents he faced. Lincoln Southeast finished seventh with 69 points.

Jordan O'Connor led the host Navigators with a championship title at 113 pounds and Dallas Paxton (220) finished second.

North Star was ninth with 52 points.

Kearney won the team title with 196½ points.