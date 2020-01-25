Prep wrestling glance: Four Spartans win titles at Bishop Heelan meet

Lincoln East wrestling produced four champions at the Bishop Heelan Invitational on Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
Keith Smith (106 pounds), Breckin Sperling (145), Maxx Mayfield (160) and Grant Lyman (170) each won titles.
Mayfield, a senior, improved to 45-0, pinning his first three opponents before winning the final by technical fall.
Lyman and Sperling also won their first three matches via pinfall in helping the Spartans to a third-place finish behind Watertown, South Dakota, and Logan Magnolia, Iowa.
Omaha Burke Invitational: A pair of runner-up finishes led Lincoln Pius X to a fifth-place finish at Burke High School.
The Thunderbolts' Zane Faust finished second at 126 pounds, and Luke Andres was second at 132 to Burke standout and Oklahoma State recruit Jakason Burks.
The host Bulldogs won the team title with 234 points. Pius X finished with 72 points in the nine-team tournament.
Plattsmouth Invitational: Pla Plot Soe (120 pounds) and Korbin Arnold (132) each finished in fifth place to lead Lincoln High.
Class A favorite Millard South won the 16-team tournament with 280½ points.
Seward's Cash Duncan (106 pounds) and Fairbury's Seth Firmanik (195) won their respective weight classes.
Lexington Invitational: Beatrice had a pair of champions in the lower weight divisions.
Junior Drew Arnold improved to 31-1 with a 6-0 decision over Lexington's Ean Bailey, and sophomore Trevor Reinke defeated Lincoln Southwest's Jaxon Morrow, 3-2, in the 132-pound final.
Southwest also had a runner-up finish at 113 pounds where sophomore Landan McLaughlin was edged by Adams Central's Braiden Kort 1-0.
The Silver Hawks finished in 11th place in the 16-team tournament.
Centennial Conference Tournament: Aquinas rolled to the team title behind first-place finishes from Zander Kavan (113 pounds), Zach Zitek (126), Christopher Nickolite (138), Cameron Schrad (145), Nolan Eller (152) and Nolan Schultz (195).
Lincoln Christian (102 points) was fourth and Lincoln Lutheran (28) was ninth.
Christian's Isaac Wegrzyn place second at 113 pounds, and Eli Wegrzyn was second at 126.
Lutheran's Grant Wells was second at 120.