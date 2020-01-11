Prep wrestling glance: East rolls to Manstedt Invite title behind seven champions

The Lincoln East wrestling team claimed seven individual championships en route to a team title Saturday at the Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College in Columbus.

Three Spartan wrestlers won via pinfall on the second day of competition: Breckin Sperling in the 145-pound final, Maxwell Mayfield (160) and Ge'Auvieon Crayton (285). Sperling pinned his opponent, Valentine's Morgan McGinley, in just 1 minute, 18 seconds.

East's Brandon Baustert got the action started in the 113 class, winning by major decision over Braiden Kort of Adams Central. That was followed by first-place finishes from Cole Toline (120), Nic Swift (132) and Grant Lyman (170).

Gabe Turman (106) and Chase Kammerer (152) took runner-up for the Spartans, while Case Jurgens took third.

Columbus' Rylee Iburg (152) and Anthony DeAnda (182) took home titles to help the Discoverers to a second-place finish with 249 points.

East finished with 287½ points for first, while Valentine (171½) took third. Wahoo (103) took seventh, while Centennial (74) took home eighth-place team honors.

Beatrice Invitational: Five Papillion-La Vista South wrestlers claimed individual titles as the Titans narrowly defeated host Beatrice.