Prep wrestling glance: East rolls to Manstedt Invite title behind seven champions
View Comments

Prep wrestling glance: East rolls to Manstedt Invite title behind seven champions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln East wrestling team claimed seven individual championships en route to a team title Saturday at the Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College in Columbus.

Three Spartan wrestlers won via pinfall on the second day of competition: Breckin Sperling in the 145-pound final, Maxwell Mayfield (160) and Ge'Auvieon Crayton (285). Sperling pinned his opponent, Valentine's Morgan McGinley, in just 1 minute, 18 seconds.

East's Brandon Baustert got the action started in the 113 class, winning by major decision over Braiden Kort of Adams Central. That was followed by first-place finishes from Cole Toline (120), Nic Swift (132) and Grant Lyman (170). 

Gabe Turman (106) and Chase Kammerer (152) took runner-up for the Spartans, while Case Jurgens took third. 

Columbus' Rylee Iburg (152) and Anthony DeAnda (182) took home titles to help the Discoverers to a second-place finish with 249 points.

East finished with 287½ points for first, while Valentine (171½) took third. Wahoo (103) took seventh, while Centennial (74) took home eighth-place team honors.

Beatrice Invitational: Five Papillion-La Vista South wrestlers claimed individual titles as the Titans narrowly defeated host Beatrice.

Papio South's Tyler Robinson was able to dominate the six-man field at 220 pounds, pinning his way to a 5-0 record to be crowned champion. Cade Schendt (182) claimed the top prize for Papio South with a 4-0 record, pinning all of his opponents. Other champions for Papio South were Caleb Connor (160) Stone Sindelar (138) and Tyler Durden (106).

Beatrice had three three champions: Drew Arnold at 120, Trevor Reinke (132) and Jarrett Koch (152).

The lone champion for Lincoln Northeast came at heavyweight as Jayden Schrader won in the four-man field, with all three wins coming via pinfall. 

Papio South won the invite with 262 points with Beatrice getting runner-up with 246½. Lincoln Northeast (121) finished in fifth. 

Aquinas Invitational: Aquinas secured a second-place finish at its home invitational behind three first-place individual titles.

The Monarchs' Hunter Vandenburg won via major decision over Braden Ruffner, 11-2, in the 120 final, while Christopher Nickolite (138) and Owen Schramm (285) also won titles for Aquinas. Schramm pinned his opponent in 2:30. 

Pierce also had three individual winners to place first as a team with 184 points.

Shayan Jafari placed third in the heavyweight class for Lincoln Christian, which finished in 10th.

Malcolm Invitational: York had two top finishers — Jacob Diaz (195) and Thomas Ivey (120) — to place second in Malcolm.

Malcolm wrestlers Dylan Zoucha (170) and Gavin Zoucha (152) grabbed individual titles at their home to lead the Clippers to a sixth-place finish.

Lincoln Lutheran's Grant Wells secured third-place via decision over Yutan's Trev Arlty, 6-5.

Millard South's junior varsity squad took home first-place team honors with 175½ points, followed by York (140) and Cross County/Osceola (130½). Lutheran (17) finished in 14th.

High school wrestling logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News