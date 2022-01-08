 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep wrestling glance: East gets seven top-four finishers, takes sixth at Manstedt invite
Prep wrestling glance: East gets seven top-four finishers, takes sixth at Manstedt invite

Lincoln East had a trio of runner-up finishes in addition to three other top-four finishers to take sixth at the Norm Manstedt Invitational on Saturday in Columbus. 

Braedyn Rakes was pinned in the 106-pound championship match to get second, while Westin Sherlock fell at 145 and Axel Lyman earned the silver at 220. The Spartans also got a couple of third-place finishers, Brandon Baustert at 126 and Cole Toline at 132. Scottie Meier claimed fourth at 113 to round out East's placers. 

Gering had three individual champions and two others who made the podium to win the invitational with 173½ points. 

Beatrice Invitational: Joshua Shaner claimed gold at 120 pounds while Lincoln Northeast got four third-place finishers to grab fifth in the eight-team meet.

Shaner went 5-0 in the round-robin format to finish first. Camdyn Golden (126), Preston Yager (160), Brice Eloume (182) and Ivan Eloume (195) each took the bronze in their respective weight classes. Beatrice got four champions as the Orangemen cleared second-place Lexington by 90½ points with 289½ to win their home invite.

Prep wrestling results, 1/7

Wisner-Pilger Invitational: Lincoln Southeast had two wrestlers claim bronze and another finish fourth to take eighth place at the 13-team invite in Wisner. Bryan Ebeler and Alex Duey each pinned their way to the podium, Ebeler at 170 pounds and Duey at 195. Rob Rojas finished fourth. Summerland won with 148½ points, squeaking by Howells-Dodge (147 points). 

