Prep wrestling glance: East gets another strong performance, finishes second at Plattsmouth

Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Southeast finished fourth in the duals after dropping a 48-36 bout with South Sioux City. Evan Fuchs went 5-0 at 126 pounds, recording four victories by pin. Caleb Durr (138) added another 5-0 performance with three pins and and two major decisions. Max McClatchey (182) also went 5-0 with four pins for the Knights. Joshua Shaner (120) of Lincoln Northeast went 5-0 with a technical fall, pin and three forfeits. For Lincoln North Star, Dallas Paxton (220) went undefeated with five pins. Paxton also added a win at 285 pounds. Lincoln North Star wrestled for fifth, while Lincoln Northeast wrestled for seventh, but dual scores were not reported for either team.