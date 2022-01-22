Prep wrestling glance: East gets another strong performance, finishes second at Plattsmouth

Lincoln East was at it again with another dominant performance, reaching the championship matches from 106 to 138 pounds Saturday at the Plattsmouth Invitational.
Braedyn Rakes (106 pounds), Scottie Meier (113), Gabriel Turman (120) and Brandon Baustert (126) all claimed their respective weight classes, with Keith Smith (138) finishing runner-up.
The Spartans claimed second in the team race with 192½ points, as Waverly took the team title with 197.
Cael Dempsey (152) added another runner-up finish for Lincoln East.
Lincoln High finished 15th at the meet with 21 points. Trevor Dragoo (220) led the Links with a fifth-place mark.
Omaha Burke Invitational: Lincoln Southwest claimed third with 176½ points and Lincoln Pius X fifth with 161½. Landon McLaughlin (145 pounds) and Jack Baptista (160) took home individual titles for the Silver Hawks, with Tony Phillips (106), Cooper Jackson (170), Everett Swartz (195) adding runner-up finishes. Sam Andres (170) and Joe Andreasen (182) won their weight classes for the Thunderbolts. Matt Bohy (220) and Luke Andres (152) finished second for Pius X.
Centennial Conference: Levi McGrew claimed the lone individual title for Lincoln Christian at 132 pounds as the Crusaders finished fourth with 38 points. Seth McGrew claimed second at 138. Lincoln Lutheran finished ninth with 50 points. Grant Wells (126) finished second for the Warriors, while Keyden Uhrich (138) placed third.
Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Southeast finished fourth in the duals after dropping a 48-36 bout with South Sioux City. Evan Fuchs went 5-0 at 126 pounds, recording four victories by pin. Caleb Durr (138) added another 5-0 performance with three pins and and two major decisions. Max McClatchey (182) also went 5-0 with four pins for the Knights. Joshua Shaner (120) of Lincoln Northeast went 5-0 with a technical fall, pin and three forfeits. For Lincoln North Star, Dallas Paxton (220) went undefeated with five pins. Paxton also added a win at 285 pounds. Lincoln North Star wrestled for fifth, while Lincoln Northeast wrestled for seventh, but dual scores were not reported for either team.