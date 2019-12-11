2019-20 prep wresting preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams
2019-20 prep wresting preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

  Updated
Class A state wrestling, first round 2/14

Lincoln Southwest's Jaxon Morrow (right) wrestles South Sioux City's Peyton Martinez in a 120-pound Class A match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha in February.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Christian

Coach: George Lockyer.

2019 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Eli Wegrzyn, sr.; Harry He, sr.; Dylan Svoboda, sr.; Jacob Byers, jr.; Sam Driewer, jr.; John Haase, jr..

Outlook: This is Christian's largest group of wrestlers, so depth is being developed. Eli Wegrzyn is the team's top senior, and Isaac Wegrzyn won 30-plus matches as a freshman.

East

Coaches: Keenan McCurdy and Jeff Rutledge.

2019 state finish: 4th/A.

Returning letterwinners: Breckin Sperling, sr.; Maxx Mayfield, sr.; Edward Lankas, sr.; Grant Lyman, sr.; Nic Swift, jr.; Noah Sprieck, jr.; Heath Jensen, jr.; Chase Kammerer, jr.; Brandon Baustert, so.; Ge'Auvieon Crayton, so.; Brendan McGlothlin, so.

Outlook: The Spartans are one of the deepest teams in the state. They're led by two-time state champion Mayfield and Lyman, who placed third at state last season. Sophomore Keith Smith also is expected to contribute.

Lincoln High

Coach: Andy Genrich.

2019 state finish: 16th/A.

Top returners: Pla Plot Soe, sr.; Jackson Okereke, sr.; Quinn Thew, jr.; George Atkins, sr; Korbin Arnold, jr.

Outlook: The Links must replace two-time state champion Isaiah Alford, who is at Nebraska. They return five state qualifiers, and look to rely on depth.

Lutheran

Coach: Jeff Hergott.

2019 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Riley Dawe, sr.; Grant Wells, so.

Outlook: The Warriors look to continue to build their program. They'll rely heavily on one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen this season.

North Star

Coach: Jake Froscheiser.

2019 state finish: 28th/A.

Returning letterwinners: Lucas Belk, sr.; Angel Hernandez, sr.; Justin Yost, sr.; Sheldon Isom, sr.; Ethan Hallett, jr.; Ryan Jensen, jr.

Outlook: Hallet and Isom, both returning state qualifiers, lead the way for the Navigators, who have nine wrestlers with varsity experience. They'll look to feed off that experience.

Northeast

Coaches: Patrick Neilly and Zach Schnell.

2019 state finish: 20th/A.

Returning letterwinners: Dawson Schwerdtfeger, sr.; Jayden Schrader, sr.; Wyatt Morgan, sr.

Outlook: The Rockets must replace a talented senior class from last season and have no returning state qualifiers. Sophomore Christopher Amory is expected to step in and help.

Pius X

Coach: Jerry Clinch.

2019 state finish: 26th/A.

Returning letterwinners: Jacob Reiber, sr.; Jacob Bohy, sr.; Kyle Dolan, sr.; David Ramirez, sr.; Zane Faust, jr.; Ethan Bosland, jr.; Evan Fuchs, so.; Luke Andres, so.; Cole Schulzkump, so.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts are a very young team, and return four state qualifiers in Reiber, Fuchs, Faust and Dolan (2018).

Southeast

Coach: Ryan Bauer.

2019 state finish: 22nd/A.

Returning letterwinners: Brogan Zegers, sr.; Jake Folmer, sr.; Dyllon Bell, sr.; Jose Hinz, jr.; Taye Hill, jr.; Cody Genetti, jr.; James Farless, jr.; Jack Reis, so.; Max McClatchey, so.

Outlook: The Knights remain a young team, and have four returning state qualifiers, including Zegers, who placed sixth last season.

Southwest

Coach: Aaron Finley.

2019 state finish: 30th/A.

Returning letterwinners: Jaxon Morrow, sr.; Jaden Wheeler, sr.; Ethan Carstens, sr.; Eli Nitzel, sr.; Drake Sherman, sr.; Brody Wojtasek, jr.; Brandon Charroin, jr.; Landan McLaughlin, so.; Kalen Englert, so.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks return several state qualifiers from last season, including Morrow. Freshmen Cooper Jackson and Kash Bates could also factor in the mix this season.

 

