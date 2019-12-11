2019-20 prep wresting preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Christian
Coach: George Lockyer.
2019 state finish: N/A.
Returning letterwinners: Eli Wegrzyn, sr.; Harry He, sr.; Dylan Svoboda, sr.; Jacob Byers, jr.; Sam Driewer, jr.; John Haase, jr..
Outlook: This is Christian's largest group of wrestlers, so depth is being developed. Eli Wegrzyn is the team's top senior, and Isaac Wegrzyn won 30-plus matches as a freshman.
East
Coaches: Keenan McCurdy and Jeff Rutledge.
2019 state finish: 4th/A.
Returning letterwinners: Breckin Sperling, sr.; Maxx Mayfield, sr.; Edward Lankas, sr.; Grant Lyman, sr.; Nic Swift, jr.; Noah Sprieck, jr.; Heath Jensen, jr.; Chase Kammerer, jr.; Brandon Baustert, so.; Ge'Auvieon Crayton, so.; Brendan McGlothlin, so.
Outlook: The Spartans are one of the deepest teams in the state. They're led by two-time state champion Mayfield and Lyman, who placed third at state last season. Sophomore Keith Smith also is expected to contribute.
Lincoln High
Coach: Andy Genrich.
2019 state finish: 16th/A.
Top returners: Pla Plot Soe, sr.; Jackson Okereke, sr.; Quinn Thew, jr.; George Atkins, sr; Korbin Arnold, jr.
Outlook: The Links must replace two-time state champion Isaiah Alford, who is at Nebraska. They return five state qualifiers, and look to rely on depth.
Lutheran
Coach: Jeff Hergott.
2019 state finish: N/A.
Returning letterwinners: Riley Dawe, sr.; Grant Wells, so.
Outlook: The Warriors look to continue to build their program. They'll rely heavily on one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen this season.
North Star
Coach: Jake Froscheiser.
You have free articles remaining.
2019 state finish: 28th/A.
Returning letterwinners: Lucas Belk, sr.; Angel Hernandez, sr.; Justin Yost, sr.; Sheldon Isom, sr.; Ethan Hallett, jr.; Ryan Jensen, jr.
Outlook: Hallet and Isom, both returning state qualifiers, lead the way for the Navigators, who have nine wrestlers with varsity experience. They'll look to feed off that experience.
Northeast
Coaches: Patrick Neilly and Zach Schnell.
2019 state finish: 20th/A.
Returning letterwinners: Dawson Schwerdtfeger, sr.; Jayden Schrader, sr.; Wyatt Morgan, sr.
Outlook: The Rockets must replace a talented senior class from last season and have no returning state qualifiers. Sophomore Christopher Amory is expected to step in and help.
Pius X
Coach: Jerry Clinch.
2019 state finish: 26th/A.
Returning letterwinners: Jacob Reiber, sr.; Jacob Bohy, sr.; Kyle Dolan, sr.; David Ramirez, sr.; Zane Faust, jr.; Ethan Bosland, jr.; Evan Fuchs, so.; Luke Andres, so.; Cole Schulzkump, so.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts are a very young team, and return four state qualifiers in Reiber, Fuchs, Faust and Dolan (2018).
Southeast
Coach: Ryan Bauer.
2019 state finish: 22nd/A.
Returning letterwinners: Brogan Zegers, sr.; Jake Folmer, sr.; Dyllon Bell, sr.; Jose Hinz, jr.; Taye Hill, jr.; Cody Genetti, jr.; James Farless, jr.; Jack Reis, so.; Max McClatchey, so.
Outlook: The Knights remain a young team, and have four returning state qualifiers, including Zegers, who placed sixth last season.
Southwest
Coach: Aaron Finley.
2019 state finish: 30th/A.
Returning letterwinners: Jaxon Morrow, sr.; Jaden Wheeler, sr.; Ethan Carstens, sr.; Eli Nitzel, sr.; Drake Sherman, sr.; Brody Wojtasek, jr.; Brandon Charroin, jr.; Landan McLaughlin, so.; Kalen Englert, so.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks return several state qualifiers from last season, including Morrow. Freshmen Cooper Jackson and Kash Bates could also factor in the mix this season.