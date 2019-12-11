2019-20 prep wresting preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

2019 state finish: 16th/A.

Top returners: Pla Plot Soe, sr.; Jackson Okereke, sr.; Quinn Thew, jr.; George Atkins, sr; Korbin Arnold, jr.

Outlook: The Links must replace two-time state champion Isaiah Alford, who is at Nebraska. They return five state qualifiers, and look to rely on depth.

Lutheran

Coach: Jeff Hergott.

2019 state finish: N/A.

Returning letterwinners: Riley Dawe, sr.; Grant Wells, so.

Outlook: The Warriors look to continue to build their program. They'll rely heavily on one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen this season.

North Star

Coach: Jake Froscheiser.

2019 state finish: 28th/A.

Returning letterwinners: Lucas Belk, sr.; Angel Hernandez, sr.; Justin Yost, sr.; Sheldon Isom, sr.; Ethan Hallett, jr.; Ryan Jensen, jr.