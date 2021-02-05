Prep subdistrict wrestling results, 2/5

Wrestling
B1-B SUBDISTRICT
TEAM SCORES: Hastings 216, Columbus Lakeview 186, Waverly 172.5, South Sioux City 121, Boys Town 42, Omaha Roncalli 29.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Brumbaugh, Hastings, pinned Brehm, Waverly, 5:07; 113--Anderson, Hastings, pinned Bargen, Columbus Lakeview, 5:19; 120--Stenger, Columbus Lakeview, pinned Miller, Hastings, 0:27; 126--Johnson, Hastings, dec. Rine, Waverly, 2-1; 132--K. Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview, won by forfeit over Berg, South Sioux City.; 138--Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview, won by inj. default; 145--Weidner, Hastings, won by tech. fall over Johnston, Columbus Lakeview, 17-1; 152--Samuelson, Hastings, pinned Meyers, Waverly, 1:26; 160--Kriens, South Sioux City, dec. Y. Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview, 11-2; 170--Canoyer, Waverly, pinned Phelps, Hastings, 1:36; 182--Ballard, Boys Town, pinned Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 3:06; 195--Fanning, Waverly, pinned Smith, Columbus Lakeview, 4:26; 220--Davis, Hastings, pinned Leininger, Waverly, 1:11; 285--Brown, Waverly, pinned Ngeleka, South Sioux City, 0:26.
C2-B SUBDISTRICT
TEAM SCORES: Yutan 178, Raymond Central 177.5, Syracuse 116, Conestoga 102.5, Quad County Northeast 78, Archbishop Bergan 59, Wakefield 41, Sutton 33.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Pilkington, Yutan, pinned Chase, Wakefield, 0:27; 113--Schultz, Raymond Central, pinned Kolc, Yutan, 1:54; 120--Ruffner, Conestoga, pinned Shultz, Raymond Central, 0:56; 126--Albrecht, Raymond Central, dec. Chini, Conestoga, 11-3; 132--Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Williams, Conestoga, 6-5; 138--Plowman, Conestoga, pinned Maxson, Raymond Central, 0:33; 145--Janke, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Henkel, Yutan, 3:17; 152--Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, dec. Hollandsworth, Quad County Northeast, 9-7; 160--Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Wacker, Yutan, 4:58; 170--Jessen, Yutan, pinned Wander, Syracuse, 1:02; 182--Egr, Yutan, dec. Jelinek, Raymond Central, 8-3; 195--Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Casey, Quad County Northeast, 1:40; 220--Cook, Yutan, pinned Sterns, Raymond Central, 0:10; 285--Pinkelman, Yutan, pinned Burr, Syracuse, 1:01.
C3-A SUBDISTRICT
TEAM SCORES: Aquinas 243.5, Milford 201, Norfolk Catholic 105, Malcolm 97, Centennial 78, South Central 49, Lincoln Christian 45, Louisville 31.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--Kahout, Milford, dec. Liess, Norfolk Catholic, 4-2; 113--J. Kavan, Aquinas, pinned Watts, Malcolm, 0:12; 120--Z. Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 5-4; 126--Schluckebier, Milford, dec. Zitek, Aquinas, 15-3; 132--Vondra, Milford, dec. Scott, Aquinas, 4-2; 138--Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned Chapman, Milford, 1:45; 145--Nickolite, Aquinas, won by forfeit over Stauffer, Milford; 152--Schmid, Aquinas, dec. Springer, Milford, 9-7; 160--Eller, Aquinas, dec. Zoucha, Malcolm, 7-2; 170--Scdoris, Milford, pinned Jarosik, South Central, 4:41; 182--Andel, Aquinas, pinned Courter, Malcolm, 1:55; 195--Oborny, Milford, dec. Miller, Aquinas, 2-1; 220--Meysenburg, Aquinas, dec. Temple, Milford, 7-0; 285--Fehlhafer, Centennial, dec. Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 6-5.