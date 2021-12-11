Prep glance: Three Silver Hawk winners lead team to first-place tie at Holdrege meet

Lincoln Southwest's wrestlers totaled 26 pins and 218½ points en route to a tie for the championship with Broken Bow at the Holdrege Invitational on Saturday.

The Silver Hawks got back-to-back titles at 113 and 120 pounds as Owen McLaughlin (113) and Hunter Jacobsen (120) dominated their way to the top of the podium. McLaughlin took a 9-0 major decision in his title match, while Jacobsen posted a pin in 2 minutes, 57 seconds.

Landan McLaughlin (145) added Southwest's third individual title with a 10-0 major decision over Broken Bow's Connor Wells.

Council Bluffs Classic: Lincoln East finished seventh out of 41 teams over the two-day meet, backed by a championship performance from Gabriel Turman at 120 pounds. Turman pinned his opponent in 1:21 in the championship match and pinned six of his seven opponents over the two days. Keith Smith (132) added a third-place finish for the Spartans.

Stanton Invitational: Grant Wells scored 13 of Lincoln Lutheran's 18 team points and picked up a second-place finish at 126 pounds after dropping his first match of the season. Wells, 14-1, lost a 7-0 decision to David City's Simon Schindler in the title match.

