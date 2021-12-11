Prep glance: Three Silver Hawk winners lead team to first-place tie at Holdrege meet

Lincoln Southwest's wrestlers totaled 26 pins and 218½ points en route to a tie for the championship with Broken Bow at the Holdrege Invitational on Saturday.
The Silver Hawks got back-to-back titles at 113 and 120 pounds as Owen McLaughlin (113) and Hunter Jacobsen (120) dominated their way to the top of the podium. McLaughlin took a 9-0 major decision in his title match, while Jacobsen posted a pin in 2 minutes, 57 seconds.
Landan McLaughlin (145) added Southwest's third individual title with a 10-0 major decision over Broken Bow's Connor Wells.
Council Bluffs Classic: Lincoln East finished seventh out of 41 teams over the two-day meet, backed by a championship performance from Gabriel Turman at 120 pounds. Turman pinned his opponent in 1:21 in the championship match and pinned six of his seven opponents over the two days. Keith Smith (132) added a third-place finish for the Spartans.
Stanton Invitational: Grant Wells scored 13 of Lincoln Lutheran's 18 team points and picked up a second-place finish at 126 pounds after dropping his first match of the season. Wells, 14-1, lost a 7-0 decision to David City's Simon Schindler in the title match.
SWIMMING
Columbus Invitational: The Lincoln Southwest boys and girls swept the team titles.
The Southwest boys won nine events, including all three relays to rack up 282 points. Lincoln Pius X was second at 112. The Thunderbolts won two events.
The Southwest girls won eight events. Junior Bella Livingston led the way with wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.36) and 500 freestyle (5:21.36).
Pius X got victories from Caroline Phelan in diving, Dakota Martin in the 100 backstroke and Maya Kane in the 100 breaststroke.
Larry Hill Relays: The Lincoln East girls, boosted by two first-place finishes, took third in the 12-team field at Ralston. The Spartans (208 points) finished behind winner Omaha Westside (270) and Omaha Marian (244).
The team of Lily Ellenberger, Ashlea Johnson, Mia Nielsen and Alaina Agnew won the 200 medley relay in 1:53.79. The team of Ellenberger, Avari Wischhoff, Lani Kassebaum and Nielsen later added a first-place medal in the 200 backstroke relay, finishing in 1:54.78.
The East boys finished fourth behind winner Creighton Prep, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South and Papillion-La Vista.
The Spartans won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:31.72 and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.26. Ian Paul, Jadeon Carter, Nolan Watkins and Matthew Schlegelmilch were on both teams.