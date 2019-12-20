Prep glance: Spartans perfect on first day of Flatwater Fracas wrestling invite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 51, Grand Island CC 48: Lincoln Christian rallied from a first-quarter 10-point deficit as Justin Bubak had 17 points to lead the Crusaders. Christian trailed 18-8, but used a 17-point second quarter to take the lead. Gavin McGerr and Drew Beukelman each hit a three-pointer in the quarter to complement Bubak's six points.

Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 45: Grand Island’s Them Koang scored a putback at the buzzer for the win at Lincoln East. The Islanders trailed 30-19 with six minutes to play in the third quarter. East’s Pal Dak and Carter Glenn put up a combined 25 points in the loss.

Lincoln Lutheran 67, Syracuse 40: Two 20-plus-point third and fourth quarters put the game out of reach for the Warriors. Joshua Puelz led the Warriors with 17 points and Tice Jenkins added 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 58, Grand Island CC 40: Barrett Power and Olivia Hollenbeck each scored eight points in the Crusaders' 21-point third quarter to help Christian pull away. Hollenbeck had a game-high 24 points, while Power added 15.