Prep glance: Spartans perfect on first day of Flatwater Fracas wrestling invite

Lincoln East went 4-0 Friday in Pool D and will wrestle for a top-five finish Saturday in Grand Island at the two-day Flatwater Fracas invite.
The Spartans defeated Manhattan, Kansas, (48-21), Papillion-La Vista South (48-12), Norfolk (40-27) and Hastings (49-18).
Grant Lyman had a huge first day for East, going 4-0 with two victories by pinfall and two major decisions.
Lincoln Southwest took third in Pool A, while Lincoln Northeast (Pool B) and Lincoln Southeast (Pool C) finished fourth in their respective groups. Southwest will wrestle for 11-15th place, while the Rockets and Knights will wrestle for 16-20th place.
Keith Smith also rolled for the Spartans at 106 pounds, going 4-0 with two victories via pinfall along with major decision and a technical fall.
For Lincoln Northeast, Jayden Schrader had four pins in a total of 5 minutes, 23 seconds, to go undefeated Friday. Southeast's James Farless (285) and Kash Bates (120) for Southwest each picked up two of the fastest pins, each in 12 seconds. Drake Sherman (285) added another pin for the Silver Hawks in 15 seconds. East's Gabe Turman (106) pinned his Norfolk opponent in 14 seconds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 51, Grand Island CC 48: Lincoln Christian rallied from a first-quarter 10-point deficit as Justin Bubak had 17 points to lead the Crusaders. Christian trailed 18-8, but used a 17-point second quarter to take the lead. Gavin McGerr and Drew Beukelman each hit a three-pointer in the quarter to complement Bubak's six points.
Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 45: Grand Island’s Them Koang scored a putback at the buzzer for the win at Lincoln East. The Islanders trailed 30-19 with six minutes to play in the third quarter. East’s Pal Dak and Carter Glenn put up a combined 25 points in the loss.
Lincoln Lutheran 67, Syracuse 40: Two 20-plus-point third and fourth quarters put the game out of reach for the Warriors. Joshua Puelz led the Warriors with 17 points and Tice Jenkins added 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 58, Grand Island CC 40: Barrett Power and Olivia Hollenbeck each scored eight points in the Crusaders' 21-point third quarter to help Christian pull away. Hollenbeck had a game-high 24 points, while Power added 15.
Syracuse 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33: Syracuse's stolid defense helped the Rockets take a 14-point lead after three quarters. The Rockets were led by Lilly Vollersten with 16 points and Lauren Meyer, who had 15. Elayne Poppe, Kayla Steinbauer and Shanae Bergt each had eight points for Lutheran.
Heartland Christian (Iowa) 43, Parkview Christian 23: Out-of-state opponent Heartland Christian came and conquered behind a big second half. Bella Dingus was especially prolific, tallying 12 of her 19 points in the second half. Anessa Anderson led the Patriots with nine points.