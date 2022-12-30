Prep glance: Spartans dominate Bennington Duals, finish with six undefeated wrestlers

The Lincoln East boys wrestling team defeated Omaha Skutt 39-27 in the championship match to claim a first-place finish at the Bennington Badger Duals.

Westin Sherlock's (152) 7-4 decision over Benidetto Aburumuh secured the Spartans' championship victory, marking Lincoln East's second straight duals title after they won the Flatwater Fracas on Dec. 17.

The Spartans had six wrestlers, Scottie Meier (113), Noah Ingwersen (120), Joshua Shaner (126), Cole Toline (138), Sherlock and Caleb Schwerdtfeger (182) finish with 5-0 records. Leland Sindel (106), Gabe Turman (132) and Landon Spivey (170) went 4-1.

SRC Invite: Jackson Masek (285 pounds) placed first and Keyden Uhrich (145) placed second in their respective weight classes for Lincoln Lutheran. In the championship match, Masek won in SV-1 by pinning Plainview's Xander Albin in 7:26.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 56, Johnson-Brock 49: Maurice Reide scored a team-high 17 points to aid the Patriots to a first-place finish in the Weeping Water tournament. Just four players, Viktar Kachalouski (14), Terrance Pittman (15) and Brayden Ulrich (10), recorded points for the Patriots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Johnson-Brock 50, Parkview Christian 28: Taryn Ottemann had a game-high 20 points in leading the Eagles past Parkview Christian. Chloe Vice added 13 points for Johnson-Brock, in claiming the A Division title of the Weeping Water holiday tournament. Jada Smith had nine points to lead the Patriots, who dropped to 9-1 overall. Johnson-Brock improves to 7-1 for the second straight season.