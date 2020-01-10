Prep glance: Spartan wrestlers in second place at Manstedt Invite; Southwest has 2 champions

Lincoln East finished pool play at the Norm Manstedt Invitational in second place Friday, trailing Columbus by 11.5 points at the event at Central Community College in Columbus.

The Spartans collected 71.5 points behind eight unbeaten wrestlers, led by Breckin Sperling at 145 pounds and Maxwell Mayfield at 160, who each had four pins and a bye in their five pool-play matches. Also finishing the first day undefeated were Gabe Turman (106), Brandon Baustert (113), Cole Toline (120), Case Jurgens (126), Nic Swift (132) and Grant Lyman (170).

David City and Valentine are tied for third with 58 points. The event continues Saturday.

Millard West Invitational: Landan McLaughlin and Jaxon Morrow led Lincoln Southwest with first-place finishes. Morrow, a senior, edged Omaha Westside's Michael Myers 7-5 in the 132-pound final, while McLaughlin, a sophomore, pinned each of his four opponents to roll to the crown at 113. The Silver Hawks also got second-place finishes from Brody Wojtasek (126 pounds), Ethan Carstens (160) and Eli Nitzel (220).

