Prep glance: Spartan wrestlers in second place at Manstedt Invite; Southwest has 2 champions

Lincoln East finished pool play at the Norm Manstedt Invitational in second place Friday, trailing Columbus by 11.5 points at the event at Central Community College in Columbus.
The Spartans collected 71.5 points behind eight unbeaten wrestlers, led by Breckin Sperling at 145 pounds and Maxwell Mayfield at 160, who each had four pins and a bye in their five pool-play matches. Also finishing the first day undefeated were Gabe Turman (106), Brandon Baustert (113), Cole Toline (120), Case Jurgens (126), Nic Swift (132) and Grant Lyman (170).
David City and Valentine are tied for third with 58 points. The event continues Saturday.
Millard West Invitational: Landan McLaughlin and Jaxon Morrow led Lincoln Southwest with first-place finishes. Morrow, a senior, edged Omaha Westside's Michael Myers 7-5 in the 132-pound final, while McLaughlin, a sophomore, pinned each of his four opponents to roll to the crown at 113. The Silver Hawks also got second-place finishes from Brody Wojtasek (126 pounds), Ethan Carstens (160) and Eli Nitzel (220).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Island 87, Lincoln High 64: Lincoln High clicked offensively, but it couldn't keep Grand Island in check, as the Islanders erupted for 87 points to defeat the Links. Jaxson Barber scored 31 and Livon Ramsey added 12 for the Links, who dropped to 0-10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 51, Grand Island 33: Nyayongah Gony's first-half shooting barrage helped the Links roll the Islanders in Grand Island.
Gony scored 16 points in the first half, including 10 in a 14-point Lincoln High second quarter. She led the Links with a team-high 24 points. Nyayien Koang got going in the second half, hitting four baskets in the third quarter to finish with eight points.
Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods contributed seven points, while Jailynn Brill chipped in six.