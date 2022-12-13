Prep glance: Southwest wrestlers roll in city dual

The Lincoln Southwest boys wrestling team dominated in its home gym against Lincoln Northeast in a dual Tuesday, dropping just one match to win 74-3.

Tony Phillips (113), Jacob Snow (126), Kash Bates (132) and Josh Tollefsen (285) each recorded pins in 45 seconds or less. Phillips recorded the fastest pin in 28 seconds over Sam Roberts. Ivan Eloume (220) was the lone Rockets winner, earning a victory on a 2-1 decision over Braylon Gartrell.

Savanna Wright-Brase won the lone girls matchup against Kirah Ackley, pinning her in 4:39. Four other wrestlers, Taylor Siefken, Nataly Miller, Katrina Siefken and Ivy Theewen, won by forfeit, leading to a 30-0 Lincoln Southwest victory.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 86, Cornerstone Christian 41: Maurice Reide outscored the entire Cougars team, finishing with 42 points to set the Patriots' single-game record. The win marks the Patriots' third straight game scoring 76 points or more.

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Seward 39: The Warriors earned their fourth straight victory in an road game at Seward. Lincoln Lutheran led by as much as 16 points and maintained its advantage in all four quarters. Jonny Puelz led the Warriors with a game-high 21 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 61, Cornerstone Christian 11: Isabella Minatti was one of four Patriots players to finish in double figures, leading all players with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Another key contributor for Parkview was Aisha Dos Santos, who nearly recorded a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Seward 44, Lincoln Lutheran 38: The Bluejays earned their third win thanks to Eden Schulz's 14-point performance. The Warriors were tied with Seward 34-34 after three quarters, but the Bluejays outscored the Warriors 10-4 in the fourth quarter.