Prep glance: Southwest wrestlers nab four weight titles to earn second-place finish at SkyHawk Invitational

Norfolk Duals: Lincoln Northeast finished 1-3 to take seventh place after defeating Bellevue 42-28.

Joshua Shaner went 3-1 at 113 for the Rockets with two pins and a 15-1 major decision. Jace Riffle added a 3-0 performance at 170, adding two pins, and Malachi Alley (182) went 3-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45: Sam and Charlie Hoiberg combined for 28 points with each scoring 14 points as the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts heated up early. Pius X opened with a 16-5 run and added a 24-point outburst in the second quarter for a 40-17 lead at halftime.

The Bolts shot 27-of-46 from the field and 7-for-17 beyond the arc.

Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57: Three Spartans scored 10 or more points to spark a late comeback that fell one shot short of the Class A No. 8 Wildcats. Carter Glenn led East with 15 points, and Brayden McPhail had 14.

Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63: The Class A No. 9 Rockets came back late, but the team's 30-point fourth-quarter performance was not enough. Senior guard Pierce Bazil paced Northeast with 33 points and senior center Connor Renard added 17.