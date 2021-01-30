 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Southwest wrestlers nab four weight titles to earn second-place finish at SkyHawk Invitational
  Updated
Hunter Jacobsen (106 pounds), Landan McLaughlin (132), Blake Baker (195) and Noah Sprieck (220) each won titles to lead the Lincoln Southwest wrestling team to a second-place finish at the SkyHawk Invitational, hosted by Omaha Skutt on Saturday.

Southwest finished with 222½ points. Elkhorn South (237) won the meet and Lincoln North Star finished fifth out of seven teams.

McLaughlin improved to 20-1 with his victories, and Sprieck remains unbeaten at 22-0.

Omaha Roncalli Invitational: Five Lincoln Pius X wrestlers won titles to lift the Thunderbolts to a second-place finish.

Pius X got rolling in the middle weight classes, winning gold at 132 (Alex Wehling), 138 (Luke Andres), 145 (Zane Faust) and 152 (Ryan Mazour). Sam Andres added a title at 170.

Mazour improved to 13-1 on the season for the Bolts, who finished with 191½ points. Creighton Prep won with 242½.

Monarch Duals: Lincoln Southeast went 3-2 to finish in third place behind Papillion-La Vista (5-0) and Hastings (4-1).

The Knights had two unbeaten wrestlers. Max McClatchey finished 5-0, including three pins, at 182, and John Friendt was 5-0 at 195.

Papillion-La Vista had nine wrestlers finish unbeaten.

Norfolk Duals: Lincoln Northeast finished 1-3 to take seventh place after defeating Bellevue 42-28.

Joshua Shaner went 3-1 at 113 for the Rockets with two pins and a 15-1 major decision. Jace Riffle added a 3-0 performance at 170, adding two pins, and Malachi Alley (182) went 3-1.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45: Sam and Charlie Hoiberg combined for 28 points with each scoring 14 points as the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts heated up early. Pius X opened with a 16-5 run and added a 24-point outburst in the second quarter for a 40-17 lead at halftime.

The Bolts shot 27-of-46 from the field and 7-for-17 beyond the arc.

Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57: Three Spartans scored 10 or more points to spark a late comeback that fell one shot short of the Class A No. 8 Wildcats. Carter Glenn led East with 15 points, and Brayden McPhail had 14.

Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63: The Class A No. 9 Rockets came back late, but the team's 30-point fourth-quarter performance was not enough. Senior guard Pierce Bazil paced Northeast with 33 points and senior center Connor Renard added 17.

Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48: Marcus Shakeer scored 36 points to lead the Bunnies, who used a 34-15 run over the second and third quarters to take control. Livon Ramsey led the Links with 23 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha North 45: Senior Brittany Wulf scored a game-high 17 points and freshman Kya Branch added 11 to lead the Knights, who took control with a 37-point first half. Wulf scored seven points in the opening quarter.

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39: The Markowski sisters accounted for more than half of the No. 1 Thunderbolts' scoring, with Alexis Markowski scoring 24 and Adison adding 10.

Lincoln Northeast 51, Elkhorn South 45: Freshman Serena Heeren led three double-digit Rocket scorers with 12 points, and Nyathak Gatluak and Doneelah Washington both contributed 10 in a winning effort.

Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42: Olivia Kugler scored 16 points and the Class A No. 9 Spartans jumped out to a 34-17 halftime lead and never looked back. Haley Peterson chipped in 12 points for East.

Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45: Kaysia Woods' 21 points weren't enough as the Class A No. 6 Links fell to Omaha Benson in Omaha. J'unti Franklin had nine points for Lincoln High.

Millard North 36, Lincoln North Star 31: Millard North went up 20-10 in the first half and handled a 14-8 North Star third-quarter run. Senior Abby Krieser led 10th-ranked North Star with 10 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lincoln Christian 26: Katelynn Oxley scored eight points and Addi Ernstmeyer added seven to lead Class C-1 No. 6 Lutheran to a win in a Centennial Conference Tournament consolation game. Ashlynn Ailes led the Crusaders with 10 points.

Omaha Christian 38, Parkview Christian 29: Codie Wirges led three Omaha Christian scorers with 13 points. Anessa Anderson paced the Patriots with nine points.

SWIMMING

Brownell Talbot Invitational: Senior Rylie Morse had a pair of season-best winning times to lead the Lincoln North Star girls to a second-place finish behind champion Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia.

Morse won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 28.41 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.68. North Star junior Samantha Fox won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.99.

The North Star boys also placed second. The Navigators were led by freshman Austin Kamm, who won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.19, and placed second in the 500 freestyle. Omaha North won the boys team title.

Omaha Westside Invitational: Alex Becker finished second in the 500 freestyle and Sam Backer was third in the 100 breaststroke to help led the Lincoln Pius X boys to a third-place showing.

Alex Becker touched in 4:55.38 in the 500 and Sam Becker finished the backstroke in :56.92.

Elkhorn/Elkhorn South won the boys team title and Omaha Marian took the girls crown. Pius X placed eighth in the girls team race.

