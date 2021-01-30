Prep glance: Southwest wrestlers nab four weight titles to earn second-place finish at SkyHawk Invitational

Hunter Jacobsen (106 pounds), Landan McLaughlin (132), Blake Baker (195) and Noah Sprieck (220) each won titles to lead the Lincoln Southwest wrestling team to a second-place finish at the SkyHawk Invitational, hosted by Omaha Skutt on Saturday.
Southwest finished with 222½ points. Elkhorn South (237) won the meet and Lincoln North Star finished fifth out of seven teams.
McLaughlin improved to 20-1 with his victories, and Sprieck remains unbeaten at 22-0.
Omaha Roncalli Invitational: Five Lincoln Pius X wrestlers won titles to lift the Thunderbolts to a second-place finish.
Pius X got rolling in the middle weight classes, winning gold at 132 (Alex Wehling), 138 (Luke Andres), 145 (Zane Faust) and 152 (Ryan Mazour). Sam Andres added a title at 170.
Mazour improved to 13-1 on the season for the Bolts, who finished with 191½ points. Creighton Prep won with 242½.
Monarch Duals: Lincoln Southeast went 3-2 to finish in third place behind Papillion-La Vista (5-0) and Hastings (4-1).
The Knights had two unbeaten wrestlers. Max McClatchey finished 5-0, including three pins, at 182, and John Friendt was 5-0 at 195.
Papillion-La Vista had nine wrestlers finish unbeaten.
Norfolk Duals: Lincoln Northeast finished 1-3 to take seventh place after defeating Bellevue 42-28.
Joshua Shaner went 3-1 at 113 for the Rockets with two pins and a 15-1 major decision. Jace Riffle added a 3-0 performance at 170, adding two pins, and Malachi Alley (182) went 3-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 80, Omaha Burke 45: Sam and Charlie Hoiberg combined for 28 points with each scoring 14 points as the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts heated up early. Pius X opened with a 16-5 run and added a 24-point outburst in the second quarter for a 40-17 lead at halftime.
The Bolts shot 27-of-46 from the field and 7-for-17 beyond the arc.
Millard West 60, Lincoln East 57: Three Spartans scored 10 or more points to spark a late comeback that fell one shot short of the Class A No. 8 Wildcats. Carter Glenn led East with 15 points, and Brayden McPhail had 14.
Elkhorn South 73, Lincoln Northeast 63: The Class A No. 9 Rockets came back late, but the team's 30-point fourth-quarter performance was not enough. Senior guard Pierce Bazil paced Northeast with 33 points and senior center Connor Renard added 17.
Omaha Benson 64, Lincoln High 48: Marcus Shakeer scored 36 points to lead the Bunnies, who used a 34-15 run over the second and third quarters to take control. Livon Ramsey led the Links with 23 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha North 45: Senior Brittany Wulf scored a game-high 17 points and freshman Kya Branch added 11 to lead the Knights, who took control with a 37-point first half. Wulf scored seven points in the opening quarter.
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Burke 39: The Markowski sisters accounted for more than half of the No. 1 Thunderbolts' scoring, with Alexis Markowski scoring 24 and Adison adding 10.
Lincoln Northeast 51, Elkhorn South 45: Freshman Serena Heeren led three double-digit Rocket scorers with 12 points, and Nyathak Gatluak and Doneelah Washington both contributed 10 in a winning effort.
Lincoln East 66, Millard West 42: Olivia Kugler scored 16 points and the Class A No. 9 Spartans jumped out to a 34-17 halftime lead and never looked back. Haley Peterson chipped in 12 points for East.
Omaha Benson 72, Lincoln High 45: Kaysia Woods' 21 points weren't enough as the Class A No. 6 Links fell to Omaha Benson in Omaha. J'unti Franklin had nine points for Lincoln High.
Millard North 36, Lincoln North Star 31: Millard North went up 20-10 in the first half and handled a 14-8 North Star third-quarter run. Senior Abby Krieser led 10th-ranked North Star with 10 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Lincoln Christian 26: Katelynn Oxley scored eight points and Addi Ernstmeyer added seven to lead Class C-1 No. 6 Lutheran to a win in a Centennial Conference Tournament consolation game. Ashlynn Ailes led the Crusaders with 10 points.
Omaha Christian 38, Parkview Christian 29: Codie Wirges led three Omaha Christian scorers with 13 points. Anessa Anderson paced the Patriots with nine points.
SWIMMING
Brownell Talbot Invitational: Senior Rylie Morse had a pair of season-best winning times to lead the Lincoln North Star girls to a second-place finish behind champion Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia.
Morse won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 28.41 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.68. North Star junior Samantha Fox won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.99.
The North Star boys also placed second. The Navigators were led by freshman Austin Kamm, who won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.19, and placed second in the 500 freestyle. Omaha North won the boys team title.
Omaha Westside Invitational: Alex Becker finished second in the 500 freestyle and Sam Backer was third in the 100 breaststroke to help led the Lincoln Pius X boys to a third-place showing.
Alex Becker touched in 4:55.38 in the 500 and Sam Becker finished the backstroke in :56.92.