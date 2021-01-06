Prep glance: Southwest wins pair of duals in Omaha

Lincoln Southwest's Landan McLaughlin and Everett Swartz each won twice by fall as Lincoln Southwest won a pair of wrestling duals Wednesday at Omaha Central.

McLaughlin pinned Cruz Rodriguez in 1:00 at 132 pounds as the Silver Hawks defeated Lincoln High 60-21. Southwest also defeated Omaha Central 48-33 as McLaughlin pinned Isaiah Stennis in 1:46.

Southwest 170-pounder Swartz pinned Omaha Central's Kamoo La in just 20 seconds, and he also won by fall against Lincoln High's David Vazquez Vargas.

