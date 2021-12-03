Prep glance: FCSH's Goltz becomes all-times wins leader in boys basektball

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart rolled to a season-opening 74-19 win against Sterling to give Doug Goltz his 695th career victory in boys basketball.
Goltz is now the all-time wins leader, passing Duane Mendlik, who won 694. Goltz's career record is 695-183.
Goltz, who also is the Irish's football coach, tied Mendlik last March when Sacred Heart won the Class D-2 state championship.
On Friday, three Irish players scored in double figures, including Brogan Nachtigal (15).
Parkview Christian at Whiting, Iowa: The game was canceled due to COVID complications with Whiting.
WRESTLING
FREMONT INVITATIONAL: Braedyn Rakes (106 pounds) and Cole Toline (138) won individual titles to lead the Lincoln East wrestling team to a third-place finish in Fremont.
Norfolk had five champions and four runners-up to claim the team title. Lincoln Northeast finished seventh behind Joshua Shaner (120) and Camdyn Golden (126), who both finished second in their brackets.
BLAIR DUALS: Lincoln North Star finishing in fifth place out of six teams in Blair. Jostin Baum and Dallas Paxton were the Navigators' top performers Baum finished 4-1 between the 182 and 195 weight classes. Paxton was 4-1 at 220, all four wins coming via pinfall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 32, Yutan 30: Junior guard Ashlynn Ailes led the Crusaders in scoring with 14 points. Emerson Crist and Jenna Wiltfong each scored five.
Parkview Christian 60, Whiting, Iowa 17: Kerolene Dos Santos scored 24 points and added seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Patriots in their season opener. Myllena de Sousa also scored 11 for Parkview.