Prep glance: FCSH's Goltz becomes all-times wins leader in boys basektball

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart rolled to a season-opening 74-19 win against Sterling to give Doug Goltz his 695th career victory in boys basketball.

Goltz is now the all-time wins leader, passing Duane Mendlik, who won 694. Goltz's career record is 695-183.

Goltz, who also is the Irish's football coach, tied Mendlik last March when Sacred Heart won the Class D-2 state championship.

On Friday, three Irish players scored in double figures, including Brogan Nachtigal (15).

Parkview Christian at Whiting, Iowa: The game was canceled due to COVID complications with Whiting.

WRESTLING

FREMONT INVITATIONAL: Braedyn Rakes (106 pounds) and Cole Toline (138) won individual titles to lead the Lincoln East wrestling team to a third-place finish in Fremont.

Norfolk had five champions and four runners-up to claim the team title. Lincoln Northeast finished seventh behind Joshua Shaner (120) and Camdyn Golden (126), who both finished second in their brackets.