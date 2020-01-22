Prep glance: Lincoln Southeast records six pins to oust Southwest in dual

Lincoln Southeast recorded six pins en route to a 45-27 victory against Lincoln Southwest in a wrestling dual Wednesday at Southwest.

The Silver Hawks took an early 12-0 lead behind back-to-back pins from Chase Charroin (145 pounds) and Cooper Jackson (152).

But from there the Knights got rolling, winning four straight matches via pin — John Friendt (170), Max McClatchey (182), Zack Belmudez (195) and Cody Genetti (220) — to claim control of the dual. Southwest finished with four pins.